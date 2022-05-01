Pokemon GO Tapu Fini Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

Bursting onto the scene from May 10th until May 25th, 2022, you’ll be able to pit your strongest Pokemon up against the Legendary Tapu Fini from the Alola region in Pokemon GO. Taking place in Five Star Raids requires you to have some very strong Pokemon at your side, as well as many different items and berries to make sure you can capture it after defeating it.

But, what Pokemon will bring you the best luck when you’re trying to bring this Legendary down for the count? What attacks will help you preserve and come out victorious, hopefully with a new Pokemon in tow? Let’s take a look at the best strategies for Tapu Fini, and find the best team to bring along for the ride!

Pokemon GO – Tapu Fini Best Counters and Weaknesses

This Water and Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon offers some great moves, and a large list of types it’s strong against. Take this into consideration when you’re building your team to bring it down a peg.

Tapu Fini Strengths and Weaknesses

Strong Against – Only 63% Damage Taken

Fighting

Bug

Fire

Water

Ice

Dark

Dragon – Double Effective at 39% Damage Taken

Weak Against – 160% Damage Taken

Poison

Grass

Electric

So, with its main weaknesses being Poison, Grass, and Electric, you’ll want to build a powerful team to go against it. While some of these are other Legendary Pokemon, you’ll also find easier to catch Pokemon in the list as well:

Tapu Bulu – Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

Tapu Koko – Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Celebi – Magical Leaf Fast and Leaf Storm

Salazzle – Poison Jab and Sludge Wave

Lurantis – Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Decidueye – Razor Leaf and Energy Ball

Comfey – Vine Whip and Grass Knot

If you happen to have full access to Tapu Bulu, Tapu Koko, Celebi, Salazzle, and Lurantis, you’ll have an excellent chance to bring this Pokemon down, and add them to your ever-growing PokeDex.

While you may not be able to get your hands on a Shiny Version of Tapu Fini, you’ll still find a great Pokemon with a long list of Strengths and Weaknesses, as well as a great moveset that can benefit you in the future. Taking this 5-Star Raid challenge is worth your time and effort, especially if you have the items and Pokemon needed to complete it! If you’re finding yourself running a bit low on items and such, you’ll be able to partake in the May Community Day celebrations, as well as A Mega Moment to get some extra PokeBalls and other items!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.