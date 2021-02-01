Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Grunts Guide – Which Pokémon Do They Have? (February 2021)

Pokémon Go has introduced a ton of new features over the years, with one of the biggest definitely being the addition of Team GO Rocket into the game, similar to the Team Rocket fans know and love from the series. They have been integrated in a number of ways, with the most basic part being the use of Grunts that are found in Poké Stops and in balloons that you can face to save a Shadow Pokémon. There are multiple kinds of these available based on different types too, which means you have to know which Grunts have which Pokémon. For that reason, here’s our guide for the Team GO Rocket Grunts on which Pokémon do they have? (February 2021)

Which Pokémon Do They Have? (February 2021)

There are a number of different Team GO Rocket Grunts that you can come across in Pokémon GO, whether they be at Poké Stops or in Team GO Rocket Balloons hovering above. Not only are there different types of Team GO Rocket Grunts, but each one can have different lineups of Pokémon as well within them. That’s why we have gathered the list below, which is broken down into the typing based on their intro quote and the Pokémon that you can face among their three. The only thing to look out for is that there are two Grunts with the same quote, but one of them is for a specific Pokemon instead of type and is very rare.

Don’t tangle with us! (Grass) Hoppip/Bulbasaur Weepinbell/Ivysaur/Gloom Victreebel/Shiftry/Vileplume

These waters are treacherous! (Water) Psyduck/Shellder Poliwhirl/Golduck Poliwrath/Politoed

These waters are treacherous! (Magikarp only) Magikarp Magikarp Magikarp/Gyarados

Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get? (Fire) Vulpix/Houndour Ninetales/Houndoom Houndoom/Charmeleon/Arcanine

Get ready to be shocked! (Electric) Magnemite/Mareep/Electabuzz Magneton/Flaaffy/Electabuzz Ampharos/Electabuzz

Wherever there is light, there is also shadow. (Dark) Stunky Sableye/Skuntank Skuntank/Shiftry

Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon! (Flying) Zubat/Golbat/Skarmory Crobat/Golbat/Scyther Crobat/Gyarados/Dragonite

Go, my super bug Pokémon! (Bug) Weedle/Venonat/Shuckle Venomoth/Kakuna/Scizor Scizor/Beedrill/Scyther

This buff physique isn’t just for show! (Fighting) Machop/Hitmonlee Hitmonlee Machoke

Normal does not mean weak. (Normal) Teddiursa Raticate/Porygon2 Snorlax/Porygon-Z

You’ll be defeated into the ground! (Ground) Diglett/Gligar Pupitar/Vibrava/Marowak Gliscor/Flygon

Let’s rock and roll! (Rock) Larvitar/Aerodactyl Larvitar/Pupitar Pupitar/Tyranitar

You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks. (Ice) Snover/Cloyster Snover/Abomasnow Abomasnow/Lapras

Coiled and ready to strike! (Poison) Nidoran ♂/Nidoran ♀ Golbat/Grimer/Muk Nidorino/Nidorina

Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) Wobbuffet/Slowpoke/Abra Drowzee/Hypno/Ralts Kadabra/Hypno/Kirlia

Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke…ke! (Ghost) Duskull/Shuppet/Sableye Dusclops/Banette/Sableye Dusknoir/Banette/Sableye

ROAR! How’d that sound? (Dragon) Dratini Dragonair/Flygon Gyarados/Dragonite/Dragonair

Don’t bother – I’ve already won! Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for winners! (No specific type) Aerodactyl Poliwrath/Snorlax/Gardevoir Gyarados/Dragonite/Snorlax



That’s our guide for a breakdown of the Team GO Rocket Grunts and what Pokémon they have for the month of February. Keep in mind that this will change with the shuffling of grunts early in the month and we will update that information once it is available in the game. This should help you track down which grunts you want to face to get just the right Shadow Pokémon that you want.