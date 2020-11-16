Pokémon GO Terrakion Raid Guide – The Best Counters and How to Beat

Starting today, November 16th at 1pm PT the Sword of Justice trio is returning to legendary raids in Pokémon GO. These three represent some of the coolest and best characters in the game, so players will definitely want to take them on. And there’s also the chance of catching a shiny Terrakion, Cobalion, or Virizion while you’re at it. We’re breaking down how to beat them all, with this guide focused on Terrakion. So here’s our Pokémon GO Cobalion raid guide showing you the best counters and how to beat him.

Pokémon GO Terrakion Raid Guide

Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting type Pokémon, making him weak against many attack types. Psychic, Steel, Water, Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Fairy will do extra damage, and you can actually mix and match quite a bit for this one. Of course, you always need to watch what moves he has and try to not be susceptible to them with your counters. You can’t see these going in, but if you pay attention to what Pokémon the game suggests for you, it will show you what type might be better defensively.

Terrakion can come in with Smack Down (Rock) or Zen Headbutt (Psychic) as his fast attack and either Rock Slide (Rock), Close Combat (Fighting), or Earthquake (Ground) as his charged attack. Watch that you don’t form a full team that can be wiped out by these, though this isn’t the toughest battle out there.

If everything is on your side, meaning the weather is Windy and boosts your Psychic attackers (or matches with what you’re sending anyway), you’re all best friends in the game, and have Shadow or Mega counters then you can go in with just 2 or 3 trainers and have a good shot at taking him out. However, most will want to enter with at least 4 players, with more making for an easier battler. So, let’s break down the best counters against Terrakion in Pokémon GO…

The Best Terrakion Counters

Before we get into the ones most players will have, there are better Mega and Shadow Pokémon you will want to take into battle if you have them. Mega Blastoise is the best option for Terrakion, especially if he has Water Gun and Hydro Cannon. For Shadow Pokémon, make sure you’ve removed Frustration from them. If so, here’s a few of the best options, all of which are better than the normal Pokémon listed below (except for standard Mewtwo): Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike, Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch, or Swampert with Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon.

For the rest of us with just standard or purified Pokémon, here are the best counters…

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Latios Zen Headbutt Psychic Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Kyogre Waterfall Surf Jirachi Confusion Doom Desire

And that’s our Pokémon GO Terrakion raid guide along with how to beat him using the best counters. Good luck, hope you get a shiny.