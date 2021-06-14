Pokémon GO – The Best Ultra League and Premier Cup Team (June 2021)

GO Battle League Season 8 heads into its first Ultra League and Premier Cup section this week in Pokémon GO. Shifting the CP cap from 1500 to 2500, this opens up your team options, with new tier lists to consider when crafting a set of three. But to be truly competitive you need to know what the best Pokémon are for these new leagues. Here’s how to make the best Ultra League and Premier Cup team in Pokémon GO for June 2021.
The Best Ultra League Team in Pokémon GO – June 2021
Down below we give you our picks for the best Pokémon to use on your Ultra League team in June 2021. There’s been some shakeups since the last time we did this list, so watch for those if you’re bringing back your last team. As for IVs, with a capped league like Ultra and its Premier Cup you want a low attack value with HP and Defense as high as you can find. Of course, with a 2500 CP limit you may need to use some Candy XL to power up certain Pokémon to be viable. If they would not appear on our list without this boost we mark them with (XL).
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists Against
|Weak to
|Registeel
|Steel
|Lock On
|Flash Cannon or Focus Blast
|Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug
|Fighting, Fire, Ground
|Cresselia
|Psychic
|Psycho Cut
|Grass Knot, Moonblast, or Future Sight
|Psychic, Fighting
|Bug, Dark, Ghost
|Talonflame (XL)
|Fire and Flying
|Incinerate
|Brave Bird
|Grass, Bug, Steel, Ground, Fire, Fighting, Fiary
|Rock, Electric, Water
|Galarian Stunfisk (XL)
|Ground and Steel
|Mud Shot
|Rock Slide or Earthquake
|Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug
|Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water
|Abomasnow (XL)
|Grass and Ice
|Powder Snow
|Weather Ball (Ice)
|Water, Ground, Grass, Electric
|Fire, Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Giratina (Altered Forme)
|Ghost and Dragon
|Shadow Claw
|Dragon Claw
|Normal, Fighting, Water, Poison, Grass, Fire, Electric, Bug
|Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice
|Steelix
|Steel and Ground
|Dragon Tail
|Crunch and Earthquake
|Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug
|Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water
|Politoed (XL)
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Weather Ball (Water)
|Water, Steel, Ice, Fire
|Electric, Grass
|Swampert
|Ice and Flying
|Mud Shot
|Hydro Cannon
|Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric
|Grass
|Regirock
|Rock
|Lock On
|Stone Edge
|Poison, Normal, Flying, Fire
|Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water
So those are the best Pokémon for your Ultra League team in June 2021. But what if you’re heading into the Premier Cup?
The Best Premier Cup Team in Pokémon GO – June 2021
The Premier Cup keeps the 2500 CP limit while also removing all Legendary and Mythical Pokémon from contention. This changes the meta quite a bit and alters the normal tier lists making the best Premier Cup team hard to put together. Here’s our suggestions for the best Premier Cup Pokémon in June 2021 for Pokémon GO.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Resists Against
|Weak to
|Galarian Stunfisk (XL)
|Ground and Steel
|Mud Shot
|Rock Slide or Earthquake
|Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug
|Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water
|Swampert
|Ice and Flying
|Mud Shot
|Hydro Cannon
|Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric
|Grass
|Abomasnow (XL)
|Grass and Ice
|Powder Snow
|Weather Ball (Ice)
|Water, Ground, Grass, Electric
|Fire, Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Dragalge (XL)
|Poison and Dragon
|Dragon Tail
|Aqua Tail and Gunk Shot
|Grass, Water, Poison, Fire, Fighting, Electric, Bug
|Dragon, Ground, Ice, Psychic
|Jellicent (XL)
|Water and Ghost
|Hex or Bubble
|Shadow Ball or Ice Beam
|Normal, Fighting, Water, Steel, Poison, Ice, Fire, Bug
|Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass
|Nidoqueen
|Poison and Ground
|Poison Jab
|Sludge Wave and Earthquake
|Poison, Electric, Rock, Fighting, Fairy, Bug
|Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water
|Sirfetch’d
|Fighting
|Counter
|Close Combat and Brave Bird
|Rock, Dark, Bug
|Fairy, Flying, Psychic
|Politoed (XL)
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Weather Ball (Water)
|Water, Steel, Ice, Fire
|Electric, Grass
|Skarmory (XL)
|Steel and Flying
|Air Slash
|Brave Bird or Sky Attack
|Poison, Grass, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Ground, Flying, Fairy, Dragon
|Electric, Fire
And that’s our suggestions for how to make the best Ultra League and Premier Cup team in Pokémon GO for June 2021.