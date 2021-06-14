Pokémon GO – The Best Ultra League and Premier Cup Team (June 2021)

GO Battle League Season 8 heads into its first Ultra League and Premier Cup section this week in Pokémon GO. Shifting the CP cap from 1500 to 2500, this opens up your team options, with new tier lists to consider when crafting a set of three. But to be truly competitive you need to know what the best Pokémon are for these new leagues. Here’s how to make the best Ultra League and Premier Cup team in Pokémon GO for June 2021.

The Best Ultra League Team in Pokémon GO – June 2021

Down below we give you our picks for the best Pokémon to use on your Ultra League team in June 2021. There’s been some shakeups since the last time we did this list, so watch for those if you’re bringing back your last team. As for IVs, with a capped league like Ultra and its Premier Cup you want a low attack value with HP and Defense as high as you can find. Of course, with a 2500 CP limit you may need to use some Candy XL to power up certain Pokémon to be viable. If they would not appear on our list without this boost we mark them with (XL).

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists Against Weak to Registeel Steel Lock On Flash Cannon or Focus Blast Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground Cresselia Psychic Psycho Cut Grass Knot, Moonblast, or Future Sight Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost Talonflame (XL) Fire and Flying Incinerate Brave Bird Grass, Bug, Steel, Ground, Fire, Fighting, Fiary Rock, Electric, Water Galarian Stunfisk (XL) Ground and Steel Mud Shot Rock Slide or Earthquake Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Abomasnow (XL) Grass and Ice Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) Water, Ground, Grass, Electric Fire, Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel Giratina (Altered Forme) Ghost and Dragon Shadow Claw Dragon Claw Normal, Fighting, Water, Poison, Grass, Fire, Electric, Bug Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice Steelix Steel and Ground Dragon Tail Crunch and Earthquake Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Politoed (XL) Water Mud Shot Weather Ball (Water) Water, Steel, Ice, Fire Electric, Grass Swampert Ice and Flying Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass Regirock Rock Lock On Stone Edge Poison, Normal, Flying, Fire Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water

So those are the best Pokémon for your Ultra League team in June 2021. But what if you’re heading into the Premier Cup?

The Best Premier Cup Team in Pokémon GO – June 2021

The Premier Cup keeps the 2500 CP limit while also removing all Legendary and Mythical Pokémon from contention. This changes the meta quite a bit and alters the normal tier lists making the best Premier Cup team hard to put together. Here’s our suggestions for the best Premier Cup Pokémon in June 2021 for Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Resists Against Weak to Galarian Stunfisk (XL) Ground and Steel Mud Shot Rock Slide or Earthquake Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Swampert Ice and Flying Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass Abomasnow (XL) Grass and Ice Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) Water, Ground, Grass, Electric Fire, Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel Dragalge (XL) Poison and Dragon Dragon Tail Aqua Tail and Gunk Shot Grass, Water, Poison, Fire, Fighting, Electric, Bug Dragon, Ground, Ice, Psychic Jellicent (XL) Water and Ghost Hex or Bubble Shadow Ball or Ice Beam Normal, Fighting, Water, Steel, Poison, Ice, Fire, Bug Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass Nidoqueen Poison and Ground Poison Jab Sludge Wave and Earthquake Poison, Electric, Rock, Fighting, Fairy, Bug Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water Sirfetch’d Fighting Counter Close Combat and Brave Bird Rock, Dark, Bug Fairy, Flying, Psychic Politoed (XL) Water Mud Shot Weather Ball (Water) Water, Steel, Ice, Fire Electric, Grass Skarmory (XL) Steel and Flying Air Slash Brave Bird or Sky Attack Poison, Grass, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Ground, Flying, Fairy, Dragon Electric, Fire

And that’s our suggestions for how to make the best Ultra League and Premier Cup team in Pokémon GO for June 2021.