Pokémon GO Therian Forme Landorus Raid Guide – The Best Counters (April 2021)

Pokémon GO started off 2021 strong with a celebration of various generations that culminated in the Kanto event, which brought some of the most popular Pokémon to raids over that time. Since then, the number of different raids have subsided a bit, with a focus on the Season of Legends and in turn the Forces of Nature trio. We started off with the three Incarnate Formes that had already been in the game and now the Therian Formes have been slowly being released. Following the release of Therian Forme Thundurus and Tornadus to raids, not it is time for the final Therian Forme with Landorus.

The Best Therian Forme Landorus Counters in April 2021

Our complete Therian Forme Landorus is further down below, where we answer all of the important questions about its raids and how to beat Therian Forme Landorus. Before that though you need to have a team of solid counters, so here’s a list of the very best. There are very few Ground/Flying types in the series, with only Gligar and Gliscor besides the two Landorus forms. Due to being a Flying type, Therian Forme Landorus shares one major weakness of both Thundurus and Tornadus, which are Ice moves. However, the Ground typing takes away the Rock moves that were very effective against the other two Forces of Nature. But be sure to read below the chart to find out the rare exceptions and special cases that pop up, since so much has been added to Pokémon GO prior to April 2021.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Articuno Frost Breath Ice Beam Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam

While we’ve previously seen the Incarnate Forme of Landorus in raids, this is the first time we’ve ever seen the Therian Forme. Even so, that doesn’t change the strategy too much when it comes to using Shadow or Mega Pokémon. Using a Shadow version of any of the above Pokémon is always going to be recommended above the regular version. The best Mega you can use here is Mega Abomasnow, which can be incredibly useful with a moveset of Powder Snow and Weather Ball. Shadow Mewtwo with Ice Beam as the charged move can also be very helpful as well. Now let’s get on with the full Therian Forme Landorus raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Therian Forme Landorus Raid Guide

Here’s some of the frequently asked questions and important tips about Therian Forme Landorus raids in Pokémon GO for April 2021.

When do Therian Forme Landorus Raids Begin and End in April 2021

Therian Forme Landorus will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO on Tuesday, April 13 at 10 am local time. You will have the opportunity to catch this Pokémon in raids for five days, as it will be leaving on Tuesday, April 27 at 10 am local time. This continues the pattern of two week stints for the Therian Formes, so you should have plenty of time to catch them. There will also be a couple Raid Hours during this time as well, so keep an eye out for those.

How Many Players are Needed

Therian Forme Landorus follows the trend of the other Forces of Nature raids in how they are quite easy due to how weak they can be to Ice attacks. If you have two players that are high level, best friends, and with the best counters, it is possible to beat Therian Forme Landorus, but you’re going to need the best run possible to pull that off. Due to this, we recommend you have at least three to four people with good counters to take down this Pokémon.

What Weather Boosts Therian Forme Landorus and Counters

Incarnate Forme Landorus is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather raising his CP and making him tougher to take down. Incarnate Forme Landorus has a mix of Ground and Rock moves especially, so these will be stronger in Sunny or Partly Cloudy weather, so you might be better off taking it on outside of those if you are struggling. Fighting in Snow conditions will give Ice attacks a boost though, but that may be unlikely in many areas due to the seasons changing.

What CP for 100% IVs for Landorus Forme Thundurus

Without any weather boosts, Therian Forme Landorus will have 2151 CP to 2241 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs, so you really want to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one. In Sunny and Windy weather that range shifts to 2688 CP to 2801 CP instead, making it level 25 upon catch.

Can Therian Forme Thundurus be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Therian Forme Thundurus

No, there is no shiny version of Therian Forme Landorus available in Pokémon GO for this first appearance. This follows the trend of both Thundurus and Tornadus not having shiny versions of their Therian Formes. With how Niantic handles shinies, there’s a good chance we’ll see the shiny Therian Forme Landorus make an appearance alongside the other three the next time they are around in Pokémon GO.

And that’s our Therian Forme Landorus raid guide for April 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.