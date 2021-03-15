Pokémon GO Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Guide – The Best Counters (March 2021)

The month of March has not been quite as exciting as February with Pokémon GO so far, even though there has been plenty to do. The legendary raids have continue to be Pokémon we’ve seen before with the Incarnate Formes for the Forces of Nature. That is finally changing though, as we are moving onto the Therian Formes that are making their debut in the game and we are starting with Therian Forme Thundurus. As a result, we have created this guide for the best counters in March 2021 for Therian Forme Thundurus.

The Best Therian Forme Thundurus Counters in March 2021

Our complete Therian Forme Thundurus is further down below, where we answer all of the important questions about its raids and how to beat Therian Forme Thundurus. Before that though you need to have a team of solid counters, so here’s a list of the very best. There are not very many Electric/Flying type Pokémon out there, with the two Thundurus forms being two of the three total.. Due to being a Flying type, Therian Forme Thundurus shares many of the same major weaknesses as both Landorus and Tornadus, which are both Rock and Ice. But be sure to read below the chart to find out the rare exceptions and special cases that pop up, since so much has been added to Pokémon GO prior to March 2021.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide

While we’ve previously seen the Incarnate Forme of Thundurus in raids, this is the first time we’ve ever seen the Therian Forme. Even so, that doesn’t change the strategy too much when it comes to using Shadow or Mega Pokémon. Using a Shadow version of any of the above Pokémon is always going to be recommended above the regular version. The best Mega you an use here is Mega Abomasnow, which can be incredibly useful with a moveset of Powder Snow and Weather Ball. Now let’s get on with the full Therian Forme Thundurus raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Guide

Here’s some of the frequently asked questions and important tips about Therian Forme Thundurus raids in Pokémon GO for March 2021.

When do Therian Forme Thundurus Raids Begin and End in March 2021

Therian Forme Thundurus will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO on Tuesday, March 16 at 8 am local time. You will have the opportunity to catch this Pokémon in raids for five days, as it will be leaving on Tuesday, March 30 at 10 am local time. This differs from what we’ve seen with the Incarnate Formes, as Therian Forme Thundurus will be in raids for two weeks rather than just five days like the others. This is likely because this is the debut for the Therian Formes, so Niantic wants people to have longer to catch them.

How Many Players are Needed

Therian Forme Thundurus follows the trend of the other Forces of Nature raids in how they are quite easy due to how weak they can be to Ice and Rock attacks. If you have two players that are high level, best friends, and with the best counters, it is possible to beat Therian Forme Thundurus, but you’re going to cut it awfully close. As a result, we recommend having at least three or four players, especially if you are not leveled up or do not have the best counters.

What Weather Boosts Therian Forme Thundurus and Counters

Therian Forme Thundurus is boosted by Rainy and Windy weather raising his CP and making him tougher to take down, though this means you will get a higher CP one to catch in the end. Therian Forme Thundurus’ Electric moves will be especially strong in Rainy weather, so you might be better off taking it on outside of those if you are struggling. Fighting in Snow or Party Cloudy conditions will give Ice and Rock attacks a boost respectively though, which can help.

What CP for 100% IVs for Therian Forme Thundurus

Without any weather boosts, Therian Forme Thundurus will have 2002 CP to 2091 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs, so you really want to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one. In Sunny and Windy weather that range shifts to 2503 CP to 2614 CP instead, making it level 25 upon catch.

Can Therian Forme Thundurus be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Therian Forme Thundurus

Yes, shiny Therian Forme Thundurus is possible to catch in March 2021 in Pokémon GO. Of course, this is your first opportunity to get this shiny since this Pokémon has never been in the game before this point. The odds of catching one should be around one in twenty, though Niantic likes to change this a lot without making any announcements. You will increase the odds you get a shiny Therian Forme Thundurus the more raids you take part in, so keep trying until you get lucky enough to find one.

And that’s our Therian Forme Thundurus raid guide for March 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.