Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Green Guide – How to Get Them All

The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event has begun (in some areas) and players have the next week to complete either the Red or Gree Collection Challenge depending on which ticket they chose. In this guide we’ll be breaking down the Green Collection Challenge, showing you how to catch or trade all the Pokémon you need to to get the rewards. While you have a week to catch them all you will likely want to finish it during the Kanto Tour event, so we’ll focus on that a bit. Otherwise enjoy our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Green guide below.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Green Guide

Below we break down the Collection Challenge for all those taking part in the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed event. This will task you with catching or trading for the Pokémon that are featured as part of the Green Kanto Tour ticket. Most will be available in the wild either during the event for Green ticket holders or via trades.

What Pokémon do you have to Catch or Trade for the GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Green

The following Pokémon can be caught by players with the Green ticket during the Kanto Tour event and are needed to complete the Collection Challenge Green objective. If you have a Red ticket then you need to find someone with these to trade for them. They do not have to have been caught during the event to qualify, so trade even if they don’t have the ticket.

Sandshrew

Vulpix

Meowth

Bellsprout

Magmar

Pinsir

Rewards: 151 Stardust, a Lucky Egg, and a Silver Pinap Berry

How to Catch or Get Them All

Unlike many recent Collection Challenges the GO Tour: Kanto – Green Challenge is pretty simple. All of the above will spawn while using Incense if you have the Green Kanto Tour ticket. Activate it and you should complete it pretty quickly during the event. Afterward you will need to watch in the wild for spawns or find other means to get them. Red Kanto Tour ticket owners just need to find another players to trade with for them. A Green ticket owner is the best choice as we’re not 100% positive that any trade counts, but it seems to based on current player feedback.

So that’s our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Green guide. Now get out there and catch or trade them all.