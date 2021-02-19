Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Red Guide – How to Get Them All

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto is easily the biggest event we’ve seen in Pokémon Go outside of Pokémon GO Fest, so there is no shortage of things to do while taking part in the event. One of the key elements of the event is the picking of either the Red or Green Kanto tickets, which decide which Pokémon you may come across just like in the original Red and Blue (Red and Green in Japan). One of the biggest parts of the event is the Collection Challenge for each color, which you will have a week to complete. With all the Kanto Pokémon spawning during the main event though, that is the time to try and finish it. Since that is the perfect time to finish it, you can find all the information below in our Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Green Guide.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Red Guide

The below guide will break down the Collection Challenge for all those who purchased the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket. For the Red Kanto ticket, you will be catching or trading for the Pokémon that are featured as part of that color. Most of the Pokémon will be available in the wild either during the event for Red ticket holders or through trades.

What Pokémon do you have to Catch or Trade for the GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Red

The following Pokémon will be available in the wild for those who have purchased the Red ticket during the Kanto Tour event and are needed to complete the Collection Challenge Red objective. If you instead chose the Green ticket, you have to find someone who got the other ticket and trade with them. These Pokémon don’t have to have been caught during the event to qualify though, so trade even if they don’t have the ticket.

Ekans

Oddish

Mankey

Growlithe

Scyther

Electabuzz

Rewards: 1510 Stardust, 20 Ultra Ball, and 1 Incense

How to Catch or Get Them All

Since the introduction of the Collection Challenges last month, there have always been some Pokémon that were much more difficult to find than others. In comparison, it seems this Collection Challenge should be a lot easier for those that have purchased the Red and Green ticket respectively. If you have the Red ticket, all of the Pokémon listed above will spawn when you use an Incense. Once the event begins, use an Incense and you should be able to complete this challenge pretty quickly. You may find them in the wild too without the Incense, but the Incense is the real key here. Green Kanto Tour ticket owners will just need to find another players to trade with for them. Finding a Red ticket owner is probably your best bet since we’re not 100% positive that any trade counts quite yet, but it seems to be the case based on current player feedback.

So that’s our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenge Red guide. Best of luck during the event and make sure to take full advantage of your Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Red ticket while you have it.

