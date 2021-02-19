The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto even has begun! Along with all the Collection Challenges and Special Research is a new slate of Field Research tasks you’ll want to complete while you have the chance at increased shiny odds. Many reward Stardust, but some give encounters with other Pokémon from the Kanto region. And some may even help you complete those tough Collection Challenges you have been working on. To help out here’s our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Field Research Guide giving you all the tasks and rewards.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all the Field Research tasks you can receive during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event. You get these by spinning Poké Stops during the hours of the event, which are 9am to 9pm on Saturday, February 20th. If they are tied to the event they will appear with a yellow border and “event” tag on your Research menu. The tasks are mostly simple, though you might want to reference our list for which Pokémon spawn when during the event to see what time is best to catch them.

GO Tour: Catch Bellsprout – 20 Oddish Candy

GO Tour: Catch Meowth – 20 Mankey Candy

GO Tour: Catch Sandshrew – 20 Ekans Candy

GO Tour: Catch Vulpix – 20 Growlithe Candy

GO Tour: Catch Ekans – 20 Sandshrew Candy

GO Tour: Catch Growlithe – 20 Vulpix Candy

GO Tour: Catch Mankey – 20 Meowth Candy

GO Tour: Catch Oddish – 20 Bellsprout Candy

GO Tour: Hatch an Egg – TBD

GO Tour: Hatch Eggs – TBD

GO Tour: Catch 10 Pokémon – a Tangela encounter

GO Tour: Defeat a GO Tour Challenger – 500 or 1,000 Stardust

GO Tour: Defeat GO Tour Challengers – TBD

And that's our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Field Research Guide giving you all the tasks and rewards.