Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Research Collection Challenge Guide – How to Catch them All

The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is kicking off and the biggest thing players will be doing if they have a ticket is completing the multitude of Collection Challenges offered up. While most tell you pretty much how to get all the required Pokémon, one has a lot of players stumped. The Research focused Challenge will have you completing the Special Research as well as a Field Research task offered during the event. So here’s our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Research Collection Challenge Guide, telling you how to get them all.

GO Tour: Kanto – Research Collection Challenge Guide

The focus of this Collection Challenge is all those Special Research steps you received as part of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, but you need to do more to complete it. The eight Pokémon featured as part of the quest require you to get through a lot of the stages and more. We break down which Research and stage in the guide below.

What Pokémon do you have to Catch for the GO Tour: Kanto Research Collection Challenge

Catch the following Pokémon to complete the Research Collection Challenge and receive the listed rewards below, along with a boost to your Elite Collector Badge. We have linked to our full guide for each that is needed. Some of these can be found in the wild but are rare, so this is a guaranteed way to catch them and complete the Collection Challenge.

Tangela Complete the Catch 30 Pokémon task in Stage 2 of GO Tour Kanto Special Research Complete the “GO Tour: Catch 10 Pokémon” Field Research

Chansey Complete Stage 2 of GO Tour Kanto Special Research

Cubone Complete Stage 3 of GO Tour Kanto Special Research

Lickitung Complete Stage 4 of GO Tour Kanto Special Research

Aerodactyl Complete the “Make 3 Nice Throws in a row” task in Stage 5

Snorlax Complete Stage 5 of GO Tour Kanto Special Research See more here

Lapras Complete Stage 6 of GO Tour Kanto Special Research

Ditto Complete Stage 7 of GO Tour Kanto Special Research



Rewards: 1,510 XP, a Ditto encounter, and 3 Silver Pinap Berries

And that’s our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Research Collection Challenge Guide, telling you how to get them all.