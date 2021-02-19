The big Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto celebration event is finally upon us after much waiting, honoring the first generation of Pokemon that is so beloved. With that event comes many different things for players to complete, with a lot of it being locked behind the event ticket that you have to pay $11.99 to access. For those that have bought it, you will have access to special research and this guide will tell you all about the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Special Research Tasks and Rewards.
Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research Tasks and Rewards
Below you will find the eight stages of the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research, with a breakdown of the tasks and rewards for each individual step. This special research will begin at 9 am local time on Saturday, February 20 and will run until 9 pm local time. There are a number of other events going on as well, so make sure to check out the different guides related to those if you are interested.
Stage 1 of 8
- Claim Reward: 10 Poké Ball
- Claim Reward: 3 Razz Berry
- Claim Reward:3 Potion
Rewards: 150 XP, Charmander and 3 Incense
Stage 2 of 8
- Use an Incense: 50 Poké Ball
- Catch 30 Pokémon: Tangela
- Take a snapshot of Charmander: 1 Poffin
Rewards: 25 Charmander Candy, Chansey Encounter, and 50 Poké Ball
Stage 3 of 8
- Earn 3 Hearts with your Buddy: 300 Stardust
- Catch 30 Pokémon: 500 XP
- Evolve a Charmander: 25 Charmander Candy
Rewards: 2 Incense, Cubone Encounter, and 25 Ultra Ball
Stage 4 of 8
- Use an Incense: 1 Incubator
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 5 Pinap Berry
- Trade 3 Pokémon with a Friend: 25 Charmander Candy
Rewards: 500 Stardust, Lickitung Encounter, and 25 Cubone Candy
Stage 5 of 8
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: Aerodactyl
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 1 Star Piece
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 25 Charmander Candy
Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, Snorlax, and 25 Cubone Candy
Stage 6 of 8
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: 25 Charmander Candy
- Battle in 3 Raids: 20 Mewtwo Candy
- Evolve 1 Pokémon: 1 Cap
Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM, and Lapras
Stage 7 of 8
- Catch 30 Pokémon: 3,000 XP
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon: 20 Mewtwo candy
- Transfer 20 Pokémon: 3,000 XP
Rewards: 1 Lure, 1 Lucky Egg, and Shiny Ditto
Stage 8 of 8
- Claim: 3,000 XP
- Claim: 3,000 Stardust
- Claim: 3,000 XP
Rewards: 20 Ditto Candy, 20 Mew Candy and 10 Ditto Sticker
And that’s the guide for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Special Research Tasks and Rewards. There is plenty to do this weekend as part of Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, so best of luck completing it all.