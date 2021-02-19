The big Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto celebration event is finally upon us after much waiting, honoring the first generation of Pokemon that is so beloved. With that event comes many different things for players to complete, with a lot of it being locked behind the event ticket that you have to pay $11.99 to access. For those that have bought it, you will have access to special research and this guide will tell you all about the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Special Research Tasks and Rewards.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Below you will find the eight stages of the Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research, with a breakdown of the tasks and rewards for each individual step. This special research will begin at 9 am local time on Saturday, February 20 and will run until 9 pm local time. There are a number of other events going on as well, so make sure to check out the different guides related to those if you are interested.

Stage 1 of 8

Claim Reward: 10 Poké Ball

Claim Reward: 3 Razz Berry

Claim Reward:3 Potion

Rewards: 150 XP, Charmander and 3 Incense

Stage 2 of 8

Use an Incense: 50 Poké Ball

Catch 30 Pokémon: Tangela

Take a snapshot of Charmander: 1 Poffin

Rewards: 25 Charmander Candy, Chansey Encounter, and 50 Poké Ball

Stage 3 of 8

Earn 3 Hearts with your Buddy: 300 Stardust

Catch 30 Pokémon: 500 XP

Evolve a Charmander: 25 Charmander Candy

Rewards: 2 Incense, Cubone Encounter, and 25 Ultra Ball

Stage 4 of 8

Use an Incense: 1 Incubator

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 5 Pinap Berry

Trade 3 Pokémon with a Friend: 25 Charmander Candy

Rewards: 500 Stardust, Lickitung Encounter, and 25 Cubone Candy

Stage 5 of 8

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: Aerodactyl

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon: 1 Star Piece

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 25 Charmander Candy

Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, Snorlax, and 25 Cubone Candy

Stage 6 of 8

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: 25 Charmander Candy

Battle in 3 Raids: 20 Mewtwo Candy

Evolve 1 Pokémon: 1 Cap

Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM, and Lapras

Stage 7 of 8

Catch 30 Pokémon: 3,000 XP

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon: 20 Mewtwo candy

Transfer 20 Pokémon: 3,000 XP

Rewards: 1 Lure, 1 Lucky Egg, and Shiny Ditto

Stage 8 of 8

Claim: 3,000 XP

Claim: 3,000 Stardust

Claim: 3,000 XP

Rewards: 20 Ditto Candy, 20 Mew Candy and 10 Ditto Sticker

And that’s the guide for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Special Research Tasks and Rewards. There is plenty to do this weekend as part of Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, so best of luck completing it all.