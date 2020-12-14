Pokémon GO Ultra League – The Best Pokémon for your Team (Dec 2020)

GO Battle League Season 6 is heading into its second league later on today in Pokémon GO. So far players have been battling it out in Great League, which limits the CP of any Pokémon to 1500. Now they can choose from a wider selection of much more powerful characters in the Ultra League. This brings the CP cap up to 2500 CP, which also expands your options quite a bit in terms of which Pokémon to use. Here’s our choices for the best Pokémon for your team in Pokémon GO Ultra League for December 2020.

The Best Pokémon for Ultra League in December 2020

Below is our chart containing all the best Pokémon for your Ultra League team in Pokémon GO. Forming a team is a tough challenge, requiring that you compare and contrast the types to make sure you have no gaping holes. Still, power does matter and if you have the strongest Pokémon with the best moveset then you can prevail in most fights. Just be sure to consult our Pokémon GO type chart to see where you might be vulnerable and adjust accordingly.

So, check out the chart below to see all the best Ultra League Pokémon and try to mix and match to find the best combinations. Also keep in mind that if you have a Shadow version of any of them and have already removed Frustration then you likely want to use them even if they don’t have solid IVs. The attack bonus that comes from being Shadow Pokémon is enough to overcome any disparity.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Strong Against Weak to Galarian Stunfisk Ground and Steel Mud Shot Rock Slide or Earthquake Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Registeel Steel Lock On Flash Cannon or Focus Blast Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground Giratina (Altered Forme) Ghost and Dragon Shadow Claw Dragon Claw Normal, Fighting, Water, Poison, Grass, Fire, Electric, Bug Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice Swampert Water and Ground Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass Abomasnow Grass and Ice Powder Snow Weather Ball Water, Ground, Grass, Electric Fire, Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel Snorlax Normal Lick Body Slam, Superpower, or Outrage Ghost Fighting Cresselia Psychic Psycho Cut Grass Knot, Moonblast, or Future Sight Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost Lapras Water and Ice Ice Shard or Water Gun Surf or Ice Beam Ice, Water Electric, Fighting, Grass, Rock Gyarados Water and Flying Dragon Breath or Waterfall Aqua Tail or Crunch Ground, Water, Steel, Fire, Fighting, Bug Electric, Rock Alolan Muk Poison and Dark Snarl or Poison Jab Dark Pulse Psychic, Poison, Grass, Ghost, Dark Ground

And those are our picks for the best Pokémon for your team in Pokémon GO Ultra League for December 2020. Of course, as the season unfolds players and the meta will all change. Be ready to mix and match as you go, adjusting for where your team is lacking or powering up alternates as necessary.

- This article was updated on:December 14th, 2020