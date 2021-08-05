Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock 2021: Space Research Rewards (Today Menu Timed Research)

Players unlocked three bonus events during Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and now it’s time for the second to start with Ultra Unlock 2021: Space. Along with all of the other bonuses, such as increased spawns in the wild for certain species, there will be a new Timed Research story on your Today Menu. This will reward you with lots of themed items and encounters, so you’ll want to complete it during the allotted time. To help, here’s the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock 2021: Space research tasks and rewards.

Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock 2021: Space Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the tasks you must complete to get all of the Ultra Unlock 2021: Space research rewards. You’ll have about a week and a half to complete the Timed Research story, so be sure to keep an eye on the timer as it counts down. If you want all of the rewards you need to complete every task on the list below.

Note: (S) means the encounter can be shiny

Stage 1 of 5

Catch 10 Pokémon – Swalot

Make 5 Nice Throws – Clefairy (S)

Transfer 5 Pokémon – 7 Nanab Berry

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 484 XP, and 5 Ultra Balls

Stage 2 of 5

Catch 10 Pokémon – 8 Razz Berry

Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – Lunatone (S)

Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon – Solrock (S)

Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 484 XP, and 5 Ultra Balls

Stage 3 of 5

Catch 10 Pokémon – Gastly (S)

Make 5 Great Throws – Duskull (S)

Make 5 Nice Throes in a row – Shuppet (S)

Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 484 XP, and 5 Ultra Balls

Stage 4 of 5

Catch 15 Pokémon – 6 Pinap Berry

Make 7 Great Curveball Throws – Shellos (West Sea/Pink)

Make 7 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – Shellos (East Sea/Blue-Green)

Rewards: 12 Razz Berries, 484 XP, and 5 Ultra Balls

Stage 5 of 5

Catch 6 Psychic-type Pokémon – Elgyem

Win a raid – Espurr

Make 2 Excllent Throws – a Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 20 Poké Balls, 3,000 Stardust, and 5 Ultra Balls.

What are the Ultra Unlock 2021: Space Rewards

So in total you receive 3,000 Stardust, a smattering of Poké, Great, and Ultra Balls, some berries, and encounters with Swalot, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Gastly, Duskull, shuppet, both versions of Shellos, Elgyem, and Espurr.

And that is all of the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock 2021: Space research tasks and rewards. There’s still a third Ultra Unlock event to come, which will be focused on the Galar region, including its Legendaries. Be sure to check back for more info on that and this latest event.