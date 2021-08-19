Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Research Rewards and Tasks (Timed Research, Today Menu)

With the start of the latest Pokémon GO event comes the new Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Research story. This new set of Timed Research tasks will offer players some great themed rewards, including encounters with some of the new Galar region Pokémon that were just added to the game. But to get all of the rewards you need to know how to complete all of the tasks. We’re here to help with that, with this guide breaking down all of the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield rewards and the tasks that go with them.

Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the tasks and rewards for completing the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Timed Research story in Pokémon GO. If you only care about the full rewards you’ll receive you can skip to the next section. If you’re wondering how to complete the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Timed Research then keep reading for all the stages and their tasks.

Stage 1 of 5

Send 5 Gifts to friends – 5 Great Balls

Catch 8 Pokémon – 5 Razz Berry

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Pikachu encounter (can be shiny)

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 888 XP, and 5 Ultra Balls

Stage 2 of 5

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Super Potions

Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Revives

Battle in GO Battle League – Meowth encounter (can be shiny)

Rewards: 5 Ultra Balls, 888 XP, and 5 Ultra Balls

Stage 3 of 5

Evolve 2 Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berry

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokémon – Galarian Meowth encounter (can be shiny)

Defeat 4 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Butterfree encounter

Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 888 XP, and 5 Ultra Balls

Stage 4 of 5

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Skwovet encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon – Galarian Farfetch’d encounter (can be shiny)

Win a raid – Gengar encounter

Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 888 XP, and 5 Ultra Balls

Stage 5 of 5

Earn 12 hearts with your buddy – Wooloo encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon – Galarian Stunfisk encounter (can be shiny)

Win a raid in under 60 seconds – Snorlax encounter (can be shiny)

Rewards: 25 Poké Balls, a Rare Candy, and 5 Ultra Balls

What are the Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield Rewards

Here’s the full set of rewards you’ll receive if you complete every Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield task before the Timed Research expires: 5 Razz Berries, 5 Pinap Berries, 5 Revives, 10 Super Potions, 50 Poké Balls, 15 Great Balls, 30 Ultra Balls, 3,552 XP, and a Rare Candy along with encounters with the following Pokémon: Pikachu, Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Butterfree, Skwovet, Galarian Farfetch’d, Gengar, Wooloo, Galarian Stunfisk, and Snorlax.

And that’s all of the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock 2021: Sword and Shield tasks and rewards. Keep an eye on the timer in the Today Menu so you can be sure to finish them up before it expires.