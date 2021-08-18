Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield Event Guide, Everything you Need to Know

The true conclusion to Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is upon us with the start of the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event. This last of three unlockable events was earned by players who completed every challenge during the massive GO Fest 2021 event. Two have already come and gone with mixed results for players. This last one though is the real prize. Focusing on Sword and Shield and the Galar region, we leap ahead a few generations to get some truly special bonuses and new additions. But to get the most out of all of it you need to know what’s going on and how to prepare. Here’s our Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event guide for August 2021.

Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield Event Guide

Let’s break down each aspect of the upcoming event, focusing on the most important and frequently asked questions. And of course, you can’t know how to prepare for the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3 event without knowing when it is.

When does the Ultra Unlock Part 3 Event Start and End

The Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event will kick off on Friday, August 20th at 10am in your local time zone. It’s a longer one than many other celebrations, so you have a week and a half to enjoy all of the bonuses and features. It ends on Tuesday, August 31st at 8pm local time.

What are the Ultra Unlock Part 3 Event Bonuses and Features

Just what will be going on during those days? Quite a lot, so let’s give a quick rundown then break out some of the more important information below.

New event themed Timed Research

Event exclusive Field Research

New Galar region inspired avatar items in the in-game shop

Event themed gift stickers from PokéStops

New Pokémon from the Galar region spawning in the wild and in raids (see below)

New Pokémon hatching from 7km eggs Galarian Meowth (can be shiny) Galarian Ponyta (can be shiny) Galarian Slowpoke Galarian Farfetch’d (can be shiny) Galarian Zigzagoon (can be shiny) Galarian Darumaka Galarian Stunfisk (can be shiny)

New Shiny Pokémon Galarian Meowth and Perrserker Galarian Farfetch’d and Sirfetch’d Galarian Weezing Galarian Stunfisk



What Pokémon will Spawn in the Wild During Ultra Unlock Part 3

Here’s what you’ll find in the wild during the event. This includes many of the brand new Pokémon introduced from the Galar region.

Galarian Darumaka

Trubbish (can be shiny)

Skwovet

Wooloo

Falinks

What Pokémon are in Raids During Ultra Unlock Part 3

Raids during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event will be split into two different weeks. Check out the full raid lineup below.

Week 1 – From August 20th to 10am on August 26th

One-Star Raids Galarian Slowpoke (can be shiny) Galarian Farfetch’d (can be shiny) Unown U (can be shiny) Galarian Zigzagoon (can be shiny)

Three-Star Raids Galarian Weezin (can be shiny) Lapras (can be shiny) Falinks

Five-Star Raids Zacian

Mega Raids Mega Beedrill (can be shiny)



Week 1 – From August 26th to 10am on September 1st

One-Star Raids Galarian Meowth (can be shiny) Galarian Ponyta (can be shiny) Unown U (can be shiny) Galarian Darumaka

Three-Star Raids Snorlax (can be shiny) Galarian Stunfisk (can be shiny) Falinks

Five-Star Raids Zamazenta

Mega Raids Mega Pidgeot (can be shiny)



Which Pokémon can be Shiny During Ultra Unlock Part 3

Along with all of the ones listed above, there are a few evolved forms and other new shiny Pokémon being added as part of the Ultra Unlock: Sword and Shield event. Here’s all of the new ones, so you can try to catch them all.

Galarian Meowth

Perrserker

Galarian Farfetch’d

Sirfetch’d

Galarian Weezing

Galarian Stunfisk

And that’s everything you need to know in our full Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event guide. Check back later for more specific guides on all the things going on for the event.