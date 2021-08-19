Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield Field Research Rewards and Tasks

There’s a lot going on in Pokémon GO thanks to the newly launched Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield Field Research tasks. This new set of event exclusive research is gained by spinning Poké Stops during the event, which runs from Friday, August 20th to Tuesday, August 31st. Of course, you can complete the tasks past this point, but you won’t receive any more of them. So to help you decide which to complete and which can be deleted here’s the full list of Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield Field Research rewards and the tasks you have to complete to receive them.

Ultra Unlock Part 3 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Here’s the full list of event exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards you’ll find during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event in Pokémon GO. These will be given to you when spinning certain Poké Stops, but they cycle out each day so keep trying them even if you didn’t get one before. You can tell it is from the event due to the orange colored border and “Event” tag on the research task.

Win 2 raids – Falinks

Earn 5 heart with your buddy – Wooloo

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon GO – Skwovet

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Galarian Farfetch’d (can be shiny)

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – 5 Poké Balls

The big ones to watch out for are the Win 2 Raids and Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts Field Research tasks. The first rewards you with a Falinks encounter, which will be the toughest new Pokémon to find in the wild from the Ultra Unlock Part 3 event. The second offers a chance at a very rare shiny Pokémon, which is always a good thing. Otherwise just focus on the rewards you want out of these tasks and delete any you aren’t interested in.

And that’s all of the Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield Field Research tasks and rewards.