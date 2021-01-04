Pokémon GO Unova Collection Challenge Guide

Pokémon Go has introduced many different types of events over the years, mixing in the different free and paid events in more recent times. The various events have different themes, whether that is around a certain type of Pokemon or even an entire generation of Pokemon. We recently saw a pretty typical Special Research related to the Kalos region surrounding their release with promises of more events for the other regions as well. We had expected just a regular type research for the Unova region that was previously announced, but Niantic surprised us by utilizing the previously teased Collection Challenges with what is known as the Unova Collection Challenge.

Unova Collection Challenge Tasks and Rewards

The Unova Collection Challenge is the first of its kind, bringing us something new to go after in 2021. Previous timed special research just had you completing numerous tasks associated with the event, such as catching a certain number of a specific type of Pokémon. The Unova Collection Challenge appears to be a bit different though, as instead the rules state that you need to “Collect all these Pokémon before time expires to add to your Elite Collector medal!”

This Collection Challenge starts on Tuesday, January 5 at 10 am local time and will run through Sunday, January 10 at 8 pm local time.

The following Pokémon are the ones that you need to catch for the Unova Collection Challenge.

Pokémon To Collect

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Lillipup

Herdier

Blitzle

Roggenrola

Solosis

Ferroseed

Rewards – 3,000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, 5 Rare Candies

As you will notice from this list, all but one Pokémon is at their base evolution. The only outlier here is Herdier, which evolves from Lillipup. From early reports, it sounds like you will literally have to catch each of these Pokémon yourself via Poke Ball. Hatching from eggs or trading will not get you the checkmark to show that you caught it. Evolving Lillipup to Herdier will also not give you a checkmark for Herdier as well. It does sound like that getting these Pokémon from a research task will work though, as you do get the opportunity to catch them as a result.

There does not appear to be any sort of paid version of the Unova Collection Challenge on top of this, so all you need to do is focus on is catching these Pokémon over the next week to unlock the rewards listed above and you will have completed the first ever Pokémon Go Collection Challenge.