A new update has just been pushed for Pokémon GO and players on both Android and iOS have a lot of new stuff to enjoy. This update makes some big changes throughout the game and has some much requested bug fixes for the community. For Android users this is update patch 0.191.0 and on iPhone it’s labelled 1.157. The full patch notes are below, which expands on the few items mentioned in the update screen on both mobile OS’s.
Pokémon GO Update 0.191.0 and 1.157 Patch Notes
Changes
- In Trainer Battles, the switch menu has been replaced by two buttons on the right side of the screen to more easily access the Pokémon you can switch to during your battles
- In Trainer Battles, the switch animation camera angle has shifted so that you are able to see your Pokémon’s HP bar when your opponent is switching their Pokémon
- Soon, battle parties will be saved on your account itself instead of on your device, meaning they’ll be synced when you reinstall the game or change devices
- The Flying-type Charged Attack mini-game has been slightly slowed down
- You can now navigate from a Pokémon’s detail page directly to its Pokédex entry
- You can now navigate from a Pokédex entry directly to the Pokémon storage to see all Pokémon you have of that species
- Soon, you’ll be able to see more information about the Pokémon you obtain on the Pokémon detail page. Note that this will not backfill information on Pokémon you’ve obtained prior to this feature.
- A new loading screen has been added
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused invited friends to be removed from a raid if all Pokémon in their battle party faint
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Remove Friend” button to be cut off from the bottom of the Friend detail page on devices with certain aspect ratios
- Fixed an issue that caused Adventure Sync to not work on some devices on Android 9 and below
- Fixed a visual error that showed eggs to be incubating when tapping on them from the Egg menu, regardless of whether they were in incubators or not
- Fixed an issue that caused the app to freeze when collecting Avatar items from Special Research rewards
- Fixed an issue that caused wins to not be recorded properly in GO Battle League
- Fixed an issue that caused the Best Buddy Pokémon CP boost to not be applied without first interacting with your buddy
- Fixed an issue that caused the account linking option to be missing from the Settings Menu
