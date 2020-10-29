A new update has just been pushed for Pokémon GO and players on both Android and iOS have a lot of new stuff to enjoy. This update makes some big changes throughout the game and has some much requested bug fixes for the community. For Android users this is update patch 0.191.0 and on iPhone it’s labelled 1.157. The full patch notes are below, which expands on the few items mentioned in the update screen on both mobile OS’s.

Pokémon GO Update 0.191.0 and 1.157 Patch Notes

Changes

In Trainer Battles, the switch menu has been replaced by two buttons on the right side of the screen to more easily access the Pokémon you can switch to during your battles

In Trainer Battles, the switch animation camera angle has shifted so that you are able to see your Pokémon’s HP bar when your opponent is switching their Pokémon

Soon, battle parties will be saved on your account itself instead of on your device, meaning they’ll be synced when you reinstall the game or change devices

The Flying-type Charged Attack mini-game has been slightly slowed down

You can now navigate from a Pokémon’s detail page directly to its Pokédex entry

You can now navigate from a Pokédex entry directly to the Pokémon storage to see all Pokémon you have of that species

Soon, you’ll be able to see more information about the Pokémon you obtain on the Pokémon detail page. Note that this will not backfill information on Pokémon you’ve obtained prior to this feature.

A new loading screen has been added

Bug Fixes