Pokémon GO Update 1.155.0 Patch Notes for iOS

A new version of Pokémon GO is rolling out on iOS for iPhones with update 1.155.0 hitting the Apple App Store just a little while ago. This version doesn’t introduce any major changes, but does include some quality of life updates that players have wanted for a while. The patch notes may be short, but you’ll still want to know what this new version is changing inside the game. For now this is just an iPhone update with Android receiving its latest patch a couple of days ago. More changes are always one the way, so check out the Pokémon GO update 1.155.0 patch notes below.

Pokémon GO Update 1.155.0 Patch Notes for iPhone

NEW AR Mapping Tasks: Experience Pokémon GO in a new way with new geo-targeted Field Research tasks!

Masks category added to the Style Shop

Updates to AR Scan

The masks mentioned above are part of the Halloween update, which had already arrived on Android via update 0.189.0. Along with that came a lot of behind the scenes updates that seem to be preparing for the upcoming events and other changes. Expect some big things for Halloween including new boxes in the shop which were also added without being mentioned in the actual patch notes. They’ll likely go live alongside the launch of the event, which will be detailed in the coming weeks.

The AR scan changes are pretty significant, if that’s a feature you actually use. If you submit PokéStops or other points of interest within the game then there should be some feature changes here. Also reports are that the game now requires location services enabled at all times if you wish to use Adventure Sync, not just when using the Pokémon GO app. You likely will also need to re-enable the feature, so be sure to check.

Pokémon GO Update 1.155.0 is a smaller patch than we’ve seen before, though that’s mostly because parts of it are still hidden from players. The previous update introduced Mega Evolution, which may have been controversial but was still a huge change to the gameplay experience. Future patches will likely offer more than what we get here, but we’ll have to wait for them to arrive in the coming days or weeks.

Check back then, but hopefully this give you an idea of what the Pokémon GO update 1.155.0 patch notes mean for you.