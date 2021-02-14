Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2021 Research Guide

The Valentine’s Day event has kicked off in Pokémon GO. Like most events in the hugely popular mobile game, there’s new research to complete. While there’s no big Special or Timed Research outside of the Collection Challenge, the Field Research pool has been refreshed with some really important tasks. Many of them will be the key to completing the Collection Challenge while others will give you good shots at rare shiny Pokémon. So here’s our Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day event research guide, giving you all the Field Research tasks and rewards.

Valentine’s Day 2021 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the Field Research tasks and rewards for the Valentine’s Day event. These will be received from Poké Stops spun during the event, when you have an open spot in your Field Research window (limit of three). For the rewards we marked any that can be shiny with (S).

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Illumise (S) or Volbeat (S)

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Ralts (S)

Win 2 Raids – Alomomola

Catch 20 Luvdisc – Alomomola

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Spinda #9 (S)

That’s it as far as we’ve seen for the Valentine’s Day 2021 event. This offers a great way to get Slomomola, Illumise, or Volbeat for the Collection Challenge as well as get some shiny Pokémon added to your collection. There’s much more to do and see during the event though so be sure to check out our other guides for help if you need it.

Otherwise that’s our Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day event research guide, with all the Field Research tasks and rewards. It’s not the most comprehensive event, especially in comparison to some of the other big ones in the last few months. But it offers some fun stuff to do while we all prepare for the Kanto Tour which hits next weekend.