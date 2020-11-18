Gen 6 Pokémon will soon finally arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the GO Beyond update, which starts rolling out on November 30th. The Kalos Pokémon will start showing up in the wild a could of days later on December 2nd starting at 10am. Trainers all around the world can start catching Kalos region characters as soon as the update hits. As with previous generation additions like this, the plan is to introduce just a few at first and add more later. We’re still documenting all of the ones that have been released, with Niantic saying there are at least 15-20 total in this first release, though more may arrive right away or shortly after. We’re keeping track of them all right here with our list of which Gen 6 Pokémon you can catch right now in Pokémon GO.

Which Gen 6 (Kalos) Pokémon can you Catch in Pokémon GO

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Klefki (France only)

That’s already over 15 discovered and confirmed for release, so you have a lot of catching to do. Thankfully during this event they will appear more often in the wild until December 8th at 10pm. Be sure to grab them all before they become harder to track down. And be on the lookout for more that aren’t on the list, in case there are some surprises from Niantic.

That’s certainly not all that will be available throughout the course of this release, so be sure to check back as more are revealed or discovered within the game. So far they’ve hit most of the early ones in the Kalos region Pokédex, so expect to see more of those early entries added throughout the coming months, if they aren’t already out there to be discovered. We’ll be sure to keep this list of which Gen 6 Pokémon you can catch right now in Pokémon GO updated as more are revealed so just keep this page bookmarked and check back often.