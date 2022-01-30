Pokémon Legends Arceus How to Delete Save Data

Pokémon Legends Arceus is here, bringing to the already acclaimed franchise a much-needed breath of fresh air, thanks to its new mechanics and features, which are focused on giving players a way more immersive experience as they embark on a journey through the familiar region of Hisui in a quest to complete their new Pokédex. But, even if the title brings a wave of new features to the table, it still only supports one save data at a time. With that said, we will now tell you how to delete your Pokémon Legends Arceus save data.

How to Delete Save Data in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Unfortunately, there’s no way to overwrite your data in-game, so to delete your Pokémon Legends Arceus save data you will need to first head to your console’s home screen. After that, head to System Settings and go to Data Management. Once there, click on Delete Save Data. After that, select the Pokémon Legends Arceus tab and select the data you wish to delete. It’s important to point out that to delete your data the application must be closed.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to delete your save data in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Go to the Nintendo Switch home screen.

Close Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Go to System Settings.

Click on Delete Save Data.

Select Pokémon Legens Arceus among you list of games.

Delete your save data.

Now that you know how to delete your save data, don’t forget to turn off the game’s autosave feature, so that you can explore Hisui freely and make sure that you can capture all Pokémon and check out everything the game has to offer. You can disable the game’s autosave feature by going to Settings.

You can play the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2022