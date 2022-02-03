Pokemon Legends Arceus – How to Evolve Magneton Into Magnezone

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, available now for the Nintendo Switch, has changed quite a few different things about the familiar formula that a lot of us grew up with. However, some things will never change, and that is Stone Based Evolution. Conversely, one thing that is a bit different with Pokemon Legends Arceus is the way that certain Pokemon can also evolve without these stones.

Following this guide, we will give you step-by-step instructions on how to evolve your Magneton into the fearsome Magnezone.

How to begin the evolution process

You’ll want to begin your evolutionary process by making your way to the Coronet Highlands. Once you are there, you have a few different options. If you already happen to have a Magneton in your party, you’ll just need to work on leveling that bad boy, or girl, up. Once you reach one level of experience growth, you’ll be prompted that evolution is available.

However, if you only happen to have a Magnemite, you’ll have to work on leveling it up to Level 30, so it will trigger the evolution to Magneton. Once that process is complete, you can head to, or stay put, in the Coronet Highlands. One more level will get you to where you need to be, and you’ll be ready to evolve it into Magnezone.

You can also give your Magneton a Thunder Stone anywhere on the map to trigger this evolution, but honestly, where is the fun in that?

Lastly, you can pit yourself against the wilds of the world and find any of the Magnezone family in the wild in the Coronet Highlands, as they are all roaming freely.

Once you have completed any of these methods listed above, you’ll have your own Magnezone to trounce the competition with. The easiest method is to expose your Magneton to a Thunder Stone, as the Coronet Highlands method does take a while to get to in the game. However, if you are in the area and don’t want to use a precious stone on it, going to the Coronet Highlands is a more invigorating option. Happy hunting! For more tips and tricks, visit our guide section here.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.