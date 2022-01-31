Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Use Ursaluna to Find Treasure

Pokemon Legends Arceus has a host of unique mechanics and features that allow for a diverse range of interesting discoverability and ultimately new experiences within the Pokemon franchise to have. If you are looking for items such as evolution stones, you may be utilising a certain Pokemon more than others for a while. The particular Pokemon is named ‘Ursaluna’ one of the newest evolutions for Pokemon in the game and this guide article will take you through the process of how to get Ursaluna to find treasure across the region in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to Get Ursaluna As a Mount in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are a few steps to being able to utilise one of the new Pokemon evolutions as a mount. Firstly, you will have to progress through the story until mission 8 when you will get a chance to battle Ursaluna near the end of the mission. Notably, the types that the pokemon is vulnerable to is Ice, Water, Fighting, and Grass so planning for the battle will be a great step to ensure victory over the Pokemon.

Once you have successfully battled the Pokemon, you will be able to play the ‘Celestial Flute’, this will then have Ursaluna also give you the ‘Earth Plate’. Furthermore, you can then simply press right on the d-pad, select it from the mounts, and then press the ‘+’ button to be able to hop onto Ursaluna and begin utilising it as a mount and treasure seeker for the region.

How to Get Ursaluna to Find Treasure

Ursaluna is able to dig up and find for players a vast array of items. For example, Black Augurite can be dug up by the mount and even evolution stones as aforementioned. If you are looking for valuable items hidden throughout the region then utilising Ursaluna is a sure-fire way to have success in finding the items that you need to across the vast enthralling world of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In order to find treasure, you will need to be able to take note of the cues that you are near treasure. There will be VFX waves that appear from Ursaluna and the waves will be green if you aren’t near any treasure at that moment, however, if there is treasure close to the player, the waves will turn from green into colours such as orange, yellow, and red. They will get much bigger and have a rhythm to them if the player is close to treasure and furthermore the controller will rumble letting you know that you are near treasure.

Once you reach the treasure, simply press the ‘Y’ button and you will begin digging up the treasure that is within the area. You can take Ursaluna across the region and finding that all-important treasure will allow you to gather up a lot of the items you need to utilise within the experience.

Will you be utilising Ursaluna for finding treasure within Pokemon Legends Arceus this month?

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch now.