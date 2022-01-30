Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Black Augurite

Pokemon Legends Arceus has graced the world with its opportunities for new exploration within the Pokemon franchise. There are a diverse array of items to collect and Pokemon to capture and bond with for their friendship level. One item that certain players have been specifically looking for is ‘Black Augurite’ in order to evolve Scyther into Kleavor within the game. This guide article will give you details on what it is and how to get Black Augurite in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

What Black Augurite Is Within Pokemon Legends Arceus and Evolutionary Items

Black Augurite is as aforementioned a material/item that can be utilised for the evolution of Scyther. If you are wanting to fully complete your Pokedex then evolving Scyther will be a sure-fire way to complete more of your dex and in no time you’ll have a new evolution of Pokemon to utilise within the experience.

Black Augurite is not the only evolutionary item to be found within Pokemon Legends Arceus. There is an abundance of items that you will want to be on the lookout for in the game. The full list of evolutionary items is:

Black Augurite

Dawn Stone

Dubious Disc

Dusk Stone

Electirizer

Fire Stone

Ice Stone

Leaf Stone

Linking Cord

Magmarizer

Metal Coat

Moon Stone

Oval Stone

Peat Block

Protector

Razor Claw

Razor Fang

Reaper Cloth

Shiny Stone

Sun Stone

Thunder Stone

Upgrade

Water Stone

As can be observed, there are a lot of items to collect within the game for evolving certain Pokemon in the world. The evolutionary stones can also be bought from an NPC at the trading post in Jubilife Village for players to obtain.

How to Get Black Augurite in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The evolutionary item can be found through specific methods. The first method is by battling Graveler who can randomly drop the Black Augurite as a loot reward. Further, the Alpha Graveler can be found within the ‘Obsidian Fieldlands’ near the ‘Worn Bridge’ within the world. In terms of battling the Alpha Graveler, they are a level 30 Pokemon and thus ensuring you are prepared for the battle with a higher levelled Pokemon will allow you to complete the battle easier.

In terms of the second method. You will be able to utilise the Ursaluna mount that will be able to seek rare items (e.g Black Augurite) and dig it up if they stumble upon the item. You will be able to unlock Ursaluna throughout your time progressing with the story and thus you will want to make sure that once you obtain them you start to search around the region with them. Notably, evolutionary stones can also be found by Ursaluna so simply travelling around with the Pokemon a lot will observe you getting a lot of items in no time within the experience! You will of course get that important chance of obtaining the Black Augurite from it.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch now.