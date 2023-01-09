Pokemon Masters Ex is a spinoff of the beloved Pokemon series and is a favorite among mobile gamers. Masters Ex is different from the standard entries in the series, considering the combat mainly focuses on three versus three battles consisting of mixing and matching trainers and Pokemon. There are many ways you can create pairs, and while there is no wrong answer, some pairs are way more substantial than other options. This article will provide you with our definitive ranking of the best Sync Pairs in Pokemon Masters Ex.

Ranking the Best Sync Pairs in Pokemon Masters EX

Note that there are three categories that sync pairs can fall into. These include Attack Sync Pairs, Tech Sync Pairs, and Support Sync Pairs. On the graph below, you will see these three categories and all tiers. Continue reading for a brief description of each tier.

Tier Attack Pairs Tech Pairs Support Pairs S Sygna Fruit Cynthia + Kommo-o

Sygna Fruit Grimsely + Mega Sharpedo

Cynthia + Mega Garchomp

Hilbert + Mightyena

Karen + Mega Houndoom

Leon + Charizard

N + Zekrom

Steven + Mega Metagross Acerola + Palossand

Bianca + Musharna

Serena + Delphox

Sygna Fruit Leaf + Mega Venusaur

Xatu + Will

Mew + Professor Oak Player + Torchic

Sabrina + Mega Alakazam

Skyla + Swanna

Sygna Suit Blue + Mega Blastoise

Kris + Suicune A Alder + Volcarona

Blue + Mega Pidgeot

Brendan + Sceptile

Iris + Haxorus

Lance + Dragonite

May + Mega Lopunny

Burgh + Leavanny

Cyrus + Palkia

Lyra + Jigglypuff

Lysandre + Yveltal

Selene + Decidueye

Wally + Mega Gallade

Player + Solgaleo Lisia + Mega Altaria

Ghetis + Kyurem

May + Swampert

Alcremie + Dawn

Torkoal + Flannery

Luxray + Volkner

Whimsicott + Serena

Koga + Crobat

Hydreigon + Iris Glacia + Mega Glalie

Erika + Comfey

Jasmine + Celesteela

Lillie + Clefairy

Sygna Suit Elesa + Rotom

Rosa + Delibird

Piers + Obstagoon

Professor Sycamore + Xerneas

Hilbert + Samurott B Caitlin + Reuniclus

Elesa + Zebstrika

Korrina + Mega Lucario

Lance + Gyrados

Bruno + Machamp

Ethan + Typhlosion

Red + Snorlax Brock + Onix

Wallave + Milotic

Calem + Meowstic

Viola + Masquerain

Skyla + Togekiss

Clemont +Heliolisk

Kukui + Lycanroc

Ramos + Victreebel

Mallow + Tsareena Liza + Lunatone

Phoebe + Dusknoir

Lana + Araquanid

Drake + Salamence

Rosa + Serperior

Pikachu + Plater

Dusknoir + Phoebe

Leaf + Eevee

Lyra + Meganium

Dawn + Torterra C Barry + Empoleon

Bugsy + Mega Beedrill

Gardenia + Roserade

Roxie + Scolipede

Molayne + Dugtrio

Pryce + Dewgong

Silve + Ho-oh

Zinne + Rayquaza

Roark + Rampardos

Hapu + Mudsdale

Noland + Mega Pinsir

Acerola + Mimikyu

Sophocles + Togedemaru

Siebold + Octillery

Erika + Vileplume

Blaine + Rapidash

Crasher Wake + Floatzel

Marnie + Morpeko Cheryl + Blissey

Maylene + Medicham D Marshal + Conkeldur

Norman + Slaking

Shauntal + Chadelure

Siebold + Clawitzer

Player + Solgaleo

Tate + Solrock

Valerie + Sylveon Lucy + Seviper

Lt. Surge + Electrode

Brycen + Cryogonal

Candice + Abomasnow

Mina + Granbull

Thorton + Bronzong

Whitney + Miltank

Grant + Aurorus

James + Weezing

Lorelei + Lapras

Brawly + Hariyama

Gladion + Silvaly

Winona + Pelipper Marlon + Carracosta

Marley + Arcanine

Cheren + Stoutland

Roxanne + Probopass

S Tier

These combinations are the strongest due to how hard they hit or how much support they provide. You will go right with all these pairs, as they make you a formidable force to reckon with. Their skills complement one another, making one hell of a team. For example, Kris and Suicune offer buffs to increase attack power and abilities to weaken the opponent’s defense. They aren’t the only one either, as each team here provides a high Critical Rate and healing options to keep your team alive longer.

A Tier

These pairs have skill sets that complement one another, like S-rank, but take more time to master and a little longer setup period. That’s okay, though, as once you fully understand how to use these pairs, you can become a powerful team. All of these pairs excel in their specific class shown on the grid; for example, Jasmine and Celesteela are the perfect support pair for their high defense stat, along with the potential to maximize her team’s Critical Hit Rate. This is the type of talent you will find at the A level.

B Tier

These pairs are a good choice if you want to progress further in the game. They can help you access higher-level teams, but once you finally get your hands on others, it would be wise to replace them for more substantial options. While these trainers have good moves, such as “You and Me” from the Red and Snorlax Pair, which reduces the sync move countdown by one, they don’t offer more than one useful ability. If the critical rate potential eventually increases or they get additional helpful moves, they could fit in the A Tier.

C Tier

This is when pairs start to enter into the weak territory. Some of these pairs make no sense regarding the lore of Pokemon; for example, Noland and Pinsir have no significant relationship in any form of the series medium. The lack of bond between trainers and Pokemon shows in battle through the weaknesses of their attack power and lackluster defense.

D Tier

You should only invest time into these pairs if you want to challenge yourself. But sometimes, it just seems impossible to win with these options. Unfortunately, some favorite names landed this low, such as Sylveon or Electrode, but they seem weak here compared to mainline entries. They don’t pair well with their trainers, and no skills complement one another well enough to progress on the battlefield.

Pokémon Masters EX is available now for Android and iOS devices.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023