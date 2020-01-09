Pokemon Sword and Shield – How to Beat Gigantamax Flapple and Appletun

More Gigantamax raids are coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield in January 2020, including the Apple Pokemon Flapple and Appletun. While some have been available in the past, they’re rarity made it almost useless to know how to beat them. They’d never even appear anyway, so why study the various strengths and weaknesses of these guys? Well, now there will be a lot more of these ones in particular, alongside select others. So here’s how to beat Gigantamax Flapple and Appletun in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

How to Get Gigantamax Flapple and Appletun

But first, if you want to beat them you have to encounter them. Here’s how to get Gigantamax Flapple and Appletun in your Pokemon Sword and Shield raids. Or really, how to increase the odds of getting them since there’s no guaranteed method just yet. In your own game you can only encounter one of them, based on which version you have. Flapple will pop in raid dens for those with Pokemon Sword and Appletun will appear in Shield. Visit all of your raid dens every time they have a light shining out of them to see if either appears. If not, you’ll need to complete every available raid in order to refresh them and potentially spawn one.

Of course, your own raids aren’t the only option. You can also team up with others both friends and random players. Be sure you know the trick to refresh stamps and keep an eye out then join as soon as you can. Once there you’ll want to read the next section to find out the best counters to choose.

How to Beat Flapple and Appletun

Thankfully while their appearance and other stats may change, both Flapple and Appletun are the same type. Dual type to be specific. Grass and Dragon have some key weaknesses to use against them, but one in particular is key to dealing the most damage in the fewest turns. While Flying, Poison, Bug, Dragon, and Fairy all do double damage Ice is the real key to victory. Due to double typing Ice does 4x damage against both Flapple and Appletun. However, you need to watch that your choice can’t be countered as well.

Mamoswine for example is a great Ice attacker, but his Ground typing makes him weak to incoming attacks. For this reason try to find your strongest Ice only attacker and use them if you’re wanting to take him out quickly. Otherwise there’s some solid backup options with the other types to choose from such as Hydreigon, Togekiss, Goodra, Haxorus, and Gyarados. And Eternatus always is a good choice thanks to his Dynamax Cannon attack. If you don’t have a solid Ice choice go with one of these.

And that’s how to beat Gigantamax Flapple and Appletun in Pokemon Sword and Shield.