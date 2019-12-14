Pokemon Sword and Shield – How to Evolve Applin into Appletun or Flapple

While Applin may be available in both Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, its evolutions, Flapple and Appletun, are exclusive to Sword and Shield respectively. Also, this isn’t one of those Pokemon you can evolve just by leveling it up. Just like Snom and Milcery, Applin has an atypical means of evolving.

How to Evolve Applin into Appletun or Flapple

Before you can think about evolving Applin, you’ll need to catch one first. Thankfully, Applin is an incredibly common Pokemon. You can find it pretty early on Route 5 by checking out those random “!” encounters. Once you’ve obtained an Applin, head to the city of Hammerlocke.

Near the leftmost exit of the town, you’ll see a boy standing there in a red hoodie. If you talk to him, he’ll ask for your Applin. Go ahead and hand it over to him, he’ll give it back in a second. After a brief cutscene, he’ll return your Applin along with either a Sweet Apple or a Tart Apple depending on which version of the game you have. Give this item to your Applin, and it will evolve regardless of level.

If you have Pokemon Sword, you’ll get a Tart Apple from the boy. When given to an Applin, the Tart Apple will cause it to evolve into Flapple. If you have Pokemon Shield, you’ll get a Sweet Apple from the boy. When given to an Applin, the Sweet Apple will cause it to evolve into Appletun. Both pokemon are grass and dragon type, but Flapple is better suited for offense while Appletun is more defensive. Appletun’s base HP is much higher, but Flapple makes up for the difference with incredible speed and a hefty attack upgrade. Of course, if you want the evolution that’s not in your game, you can always trade with a friend to get your hands on it.

