Pokemon Sword and Shield – How To Get Gigantamax Cinderace

The release of Pokemon Sword and Shield brought with it three brand new starters in Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey, each of which have had a pretty solid following since release. None of the starters ended up with dual typings by their final evolution, with Scorbunny staying a pure Fire type with its final evolution of Cinderace. Cinderace was quite the formidable foe with its guaranteed evolution move Pyro Ball, but it did miss out on having a Gigantamax form in the original release. That is finally changing and this guide will explain how you will be able to get this new evolution for the Fire starter.

How To Get Gigantamax Cinderace

With the base release of Pokemon Sword and Shield that came out back in November, Scorbunny can evolve to Raboot at level 16 and then into Cinderace at level 35. You could use Cinderace in Dynamax battles, whether against gym leaders or in raids, allowing Cinderace to grow much larger. However, Cinderace did not have its own Gigantamax form.

Gigantamax was a new feature introduced alongside Dynamax in Pokemon Sword and Shield that serve as essentially a new evolution, similar to Mega Evolution in the past. This temporary evolution in battle looks larger and has different designs, such as the return of the fatter Pikachu in its own Gigantamax form.

Cinderace did not get a Gigantamax form in the regular release, but we have now learned that it will finally be getting its own Gigantamax form as part of the upcoming Isle of Armor expansion, which is the first of two parts that make up the Expansion Pass.

The only thing that is not known is whether this will become available at the same time as the expansion or if it will actually require the expansion to obtain, but that is something we’ll find out closer to the launch of the Isle of Armor this June.