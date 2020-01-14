Pokemon Sword and Shield – How To Get Gigantamax Inteleon

Each new generation of Pokemon has introduced us to three new starter Pokemon to choose from, each with two subsequent evolutions to achieve, with Pokemon Sword and Shield bringing us Sobble, Scorbunny, and Grookey. Sobble is the Water type Pokemon of the bunch and eventually levels up to what was its final evolution of Inteleon. However, that is changing with the introduction of Gigantamax Inteleon and this guide will explain how you will be able to reach this new level of evolution for the Water type starter.

How To Get Gigantamax Inteleon

For those starting off with Sobble, you will obtain the middle evolution Drizzile at level 16 before eventually leveling up to Inteleon at level 35. When Pokemon Sword and Shield were first released, this was the final evolution for Sobble, with it being quite strong thanks to moves like Snipe Shot. Just like the other two starters, Inteleon is also getting a Gigantamax version as well in the near future.

Rather than growing Inteleon in size itself, Gigantamax Inteleon instead puts Inteleon up on a tower in which it can snipe its opponents. This is an interesting take on the Pokemon and is a good pick for its Gigantamax form.

Those looking to get Gigantamax Inteleon are going to have to wait a little bit, as it is not available in the game as of right now. Instead, it will be coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield as part of the recently announced Expansion Pass, specifically in the first part titled Isle of Armor.

Isle of Armor is set to arrive sometime in June, so we can expect to get access to the Gigantamax form for Inteleon at that point. What we do not know is if this will be exclusive to those that purchase the Expansion Pass or if it will just become available at the same time as a free update. That is something we’ll have to keep an eye on, but just know that Gigantamax Inteleon will be arriving alongside the Isle of Armor expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield this June.