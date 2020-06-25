Each new generation of Pokemon has introduced a whole new batch of Pokemon for you to capture over the years. The series has tried some new mechanics over the years, with Pokemon Sun and Moon introducing the very unique Alolan forms of Pokemon we already know and love. These Pokemon with new looks and typings were a big hit and naturally made their way over to Pokemon Sword and Shield as well. One of the Pokemon to receive a new Galarian form in Sword and Shield was that of Weezing, but what about those that still want a regular classic Weezing? The Pokemon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor expansion now makes that possible in game and this guide will break down how you can do it.

How To Get Weezing

Weezing is one of the classic 150 Pokemon from Red and Blue that has been around all through the years. This was replaced with only the Galarian form when Pokemon Sword and Shield released last year, but now you can get regular Weezing too.

This requires you to have the Pokemon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor expansion and installed. Also before you do anything, you need to make sure to go and catch a Galarian Weezing somewhere across the original Wild Area. You will have to play through the story a little bit once you arrive on the Isle of Armor, but as soon as you can start exploring the area, you want to head to the Training Lowlands are as seen on the map above.

When you are in this area, you want to find a bridge with a female NPC on it wearing a white shirt and blue pants as seen in the image directly above. Speak with her and she will ask you to trade a Galarian Pokemon for a Pokemon from her region. Specifically, she wants a Galarian Weezing and in return will give you a classic Weezing. Execute the trade and now you will have Weezing in your possession.

June 25th, 2020