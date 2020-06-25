Pokemon Sword and Shield’s first expansion takes players to the all new Isle of Armor. This open world location is quite similar to the Wild Area found in the base game, with multiple areas for you to explore. Soon after you arrive at the Isle of Armor, you will be introduced to Dojo Master Mustard and be asked to take part in a series of three trials. The first of these was to catch three Fast Slowpoke that wasn’t too bad, but the next one tasks you with finding three Max Mushrooms, which is easier said than done. For those that are having trouble coming across these three initial Max Mushrooms, this guide should be able to help you out.

Where Are The Three Max Mushrooms?

Max Mushrooms are very important in the Isle of Armor DLC, as they can be used to make Max Soup that gives your Pokemon Gigantamax powers. As part of Dojo Master Mustard’s second trial, you have to find three of them out in the wild.

As soon as you leave the Dojo, Master Mustard will take you towards the Forest of Focus where he says the Mushrooms should be. However, he then realizes they may be gone and points you in another direction that you will need to head to truly find them.

After you gain control again, you want to head into the Forest of Focus, but we need to make our way to a special cave within here instead of searching where everyone else is. This cave is known as Warm-Up Tunnel, but it’s going to take a little bit of maneuvering to get there. First head over the nearby bridge and start heading down the path to the right until you see a river. Follow the path alongside the river until you come across another bridge, but this time you want to go left of it instead. Take the next left to cross over another bridge and you will end up in a new area known as the Training Lowlands. From here, you should see a tunnel in the distance, so make your way towards it.

As soon as you are in the Warm-Up Tunnel, make your way forward and take the right path. You should notice some large pink mushrooms directly in the path that you can interact with, so do so. This will prompt Klara to show up and challenge you for the Max Mushrooms, so take her down as you have in the past. Once the battle is over, the three Max Mushrooms are in your hands and all you need to do is make your way back to the Dojo to turn them in.