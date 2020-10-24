Pokemon The Crown Tundra – Full List Of Returning Pokemon

Pokemon as a series has always been about building upon the past. Starting with the original 150 Pokemon in Red and Blue, the series has added more Pokemon with each subsequent entry. For every one of these games through the seventh generation with Pokemon Sun and Moon, you could not only catch a collection of old and new Pokemon in the game itself, but you could carry over any past Pokemon into the new games. That all changed with the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield last year, which was missing a lot of Pokemon and didn’t allow you to bring in these Pokemon in any capacity. Game Freak has helped to alleviate this issue by introducing more Pokemon back into the game through the expansions and now The Crown Tundra has added over 120 more back in.

Full List of Returning Pokemon

While you will have to purchase the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass to catch some of these Pokemon in your respective game itself, you actually will have access to this Pokemon without having to pay for it if you already own them through other games. This is because the free update for the game has now added them to the Pokedex, allowing you to transfer them in from Pokemon Home for those that would rather do that.

Not only are there regular Pokemon added in this time, but legendaries and even Ultra Beasts have made the cut this time. Regardless of whether you are catching them or bringing them in via Pokemon Home, the full list of Pokemon that have been added alongside The Crown Tundra expansion are as follows by order of their original release and numbering that is different from that in Pokemon Sword and Shield.