Pokemon The Crown Tundra – How To Get Ultra Beasts In Dynamax Adventures

The Pokemon franchise has introduced 1,000+ different Pokemon over the years, ranging from regular Pokemon to legendaries and even mythical. Pokemon Sun and Moon completely changed things up with another variation known as Ultra Beasts, with some almost considering them not actual Pokemon, but rather like aliens or just beings from another dimension. With so many Pokemon cut from Sword and Shield, Ultra Beasts were not a part of the base game ,but now they have made their triumphant return with The Crown Tundra expansion.

How To Get Ultra Beasts In Dynamax Adventures

One of the central elements of The Crown Tundra is that of Dynamax Adventures that take place within the Max Lair. Dynamax Adventures take you on a journey against multiple Pokemon using rental Pokemon that you are given alongside three other people, whether real players or AI players. When you reach the end of the Max Lair, you will get to face off against a legendary Pokemon and have the opportunity to catch it if you can beat it.

Ultra Beasts are categorized by many as essentially legendaries, with them being announced alongside them as returning in Pokemon The Crown Tundra expansion. However, they won’t just show up in Dynamax Adventures from the start, with you having to actually unlock them by doing quite a bit.

To get Ultra Beasts in Dynamax Adventures, you will have to play through most of the story of The Crown Tundra, which includes solving Legendary Clues 1, 2, and 3. After you solve the third one, Peony will leave beyond a fourth Legendary Clue. At this point, you need to head to the Max Lair and speak with Peony and ask him about it. At this time, some kids will run out of the Max Lair and say there are some creatures that have appeared in there.

At this point, you have officially unlocked Ultra Beasts in the Max Lair for Dynamax Adventures. Just like the other legendaries, they are completely random on when they will show up. Talking to Peonia will possibly reveal the path to one of them in exchange for Dynite Ore just like legendaries, but that is going to be random as well. Just keep trying and you’ll run into Ultra Beasts in Dynamax Adventures before too long.