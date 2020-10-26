Pokemon The Crown Tundra – Where Is The Max Lair?

The Crown Tundra is the new expansion for last year’s Pokemon Sword and Shield as part of the Expansion Pass, following up on June’s The Isle of Armor expansion. There is a lot to explore and do in The Crown Tundra, but a central part of that is definitely the Max Lair to take part in Dynamax Adventures. You may have heard about the Max Lair, but don’t quite know where to find it, so this guide will tell you just where it is located.

Where Is The Max Lair?

After you take the train from Wedgehurst, you will begin The Crown Tundra expansion right away once the train arrives. Starting off in the train station, head outside and you will see two NPCs that you have not met before. Go and interact with them and you will learn that the man’s name is Peony, though you don’t get to learn the girl’s name quite yet. He challenges you to a battle first, so take part in that before we move on.

After that, it’s time to go find the Max Lair, as that’s where they will both head off to. To find the Max Lair, you do not have to go too far, as it’s quite close to the train station. From here, you want to start by following the left wall from the train station as it goes out into the snow. Keep following it and eventually you should run into the Max Lair, which looks like the above image with the lit up things outside of it. Essentially, if you come across a slope going down near a fence, you know you are going in the wrong and actually the complete opposite direction.

Once you go inside the Max Lair, there are multiple people you can talk to, but the one that is the key to Dynamax Adventures is the woman near the far exit. Go speak with her and you will be able to take part in them and catch some legendaries.