Pokemon The Crown Tundra – Which Is The Real Articuno?

The quest for the legendary bird trio from Kanto within The Crown Tundra expansion takes an interesting turn when they are in fact Galarian versions of these Pokemon instead. Each of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are different this time around and don’t make it easy on you to catch them either. Articuno’s capture involving something that can get really frustrating, so we came up with a guide to help you figure out which is the real Articuno.

Which Is The Real Articuno?

No, we aren’t referring to whether the original blue Ice/Flying type Articuno or the new Psychic/Flying type Galarian Articuno is the real deal. We are referring to the actual capture of the Pokemon, with you able to see how to track it down in this guide.

Once you do track down Articuno though, it will use its Psychic type powers to split into three separate Articuno. One of them is real, while the other two are now illusions. What you are supposed to do is go up and touch the real one to initiate the battle, while touching an illusion will cause Articuno to fly off to another place within The Crown Tundra. However, this is not something that is easy at all.

There is one tell here with which Articuno is the real one, but it’s near impossible to actually pull off. When you see Articuno split into three, you’ll notice only one of them flaps their wings. This is the real Articuno here, but very quickly they are spun around in a circle at a very rapid speed to where you will likely have trouble keeping up with them. If you somehow are able to, go up and touch the one that flapped its wing and you are good to go.

If you are not able to do so, you’re going to have to take a bit more of a trial and error route. First of all, even before touching one of the Articuno in the above step, make sure to save before. This is because the best method here is to just go up and try and hit one. If it ends up being the illusion, just reset the game and start again. This can get annoying, but that’s this whole sequence in a nutshell really.

If you do actually manage to pick the right Articuno, it will fly up in the air for a few seconds before disappearing and then reappearing right on top of you to start the battle. In those few seconds, it is a good idea to save yet again. This saves you from having to try and figure out which Articuno is real again if you accidentally knock out Articuno, since you’ll want to restart if you do that for sure.