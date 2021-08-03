The August 4 update is about to arrive for Pokémon UNITE and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Pokémon UNITE is the recently released take on the MOBA genre for the Pokémon series, which is set to receive a patch this week with a number of changes mostly focused around character balancing, as well as one new feature being tested out. Here’s everything new with the Pokémon UNITE August 4 update.

Pokémon UNITE August 4 Update Patch Notes

Update Details:

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

Spectate Feature Test Release:

A test release of the Spectate feature will be performed from 8-4-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC until 8-6-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC. Changes are being made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Charizard

Flamethrower:

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Punch:

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Blast:

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Talonflame

Acrobatics:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace+:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Fly:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Venusaur

Sludge Bomb:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Petal Dance:

Move Upgrade

Solar Beam:

Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Verdant Anger

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Absol

Basic Attack:

Bug Fixes

Night Slash:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Sucker Punch:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Wigglytuff

The following stats have been increased:

Defense, Sp. Def, HP

Double Slap

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Sing

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Dazzling Gleam

Bug Fixes

Eldegoss

Cotton Guard

Cooldown lengthened.

HP restoration decreased.

Cotton Spore

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash

HP restoration decreased.

Cinderace

The following stats have been decreased:

Attack

Blaze Kick

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Feint

Move Downgrade

Pyro Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Gengar

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Shadow Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Hex

Move Downgrade

Dream Eater

Move Upgrade

Zeraora

Spark

Bug Fixes

Wild Charge

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Plasma Gale

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cramorant

Whirlpool

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dive

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Machamp

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Cross Chop

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Close Combat

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Lucario

Power-Up Punch

Bug Fixes

Bone Rush

Bug Fixes

Greninja

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning

Bug Fixes

This first major patch for Pokémon UNITE brings with it balancing of the various Pokemon found in the game, with some getting buffs in some areas and debuffs in others. This is especially common with MOBAs and is something we’ll see pretty regularly moving forward with the game. This patch also includes the special Spectate feature test that will take place starting on August 4 when the patch releases. A server update will be performed on the game around 12 am PT on August 4, so make sure to restart your app on the Nintendo Switch after that and get the update to keep playing.

Pokémon UNITE is available only for Nintendo Switch, but it is set to arrive for mobile devices in September. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Pokémon UNITE website.