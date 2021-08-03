The August 4 update is about to arrive for Pokémon UNITE and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Pokémon UNITE is the recently released take on the MOBA genre for the Pokémon series, which is set to receive a patch this week with a number of changes mostly focused around character balancing, as well as one new feature being tested out. Here’s everything new with the Pokémon UNITE August 4 update.
Pokémon UNITE August 4 Update Patch Notes
Update Details:
- Bug Fixes
- Text Fixes
- Spectate Feature Test Release:
A test release of the Spectate feature will be performed from 8-4-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC until 8-6-2021 at 12AM PDT/7:00 UTC. Changes are being made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.
Charizard
Flamethrower:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Fire Punch:
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Fire Blast:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Talonflame
Acrobatics:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Aerial Ace:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Aerial Ace+:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Fly:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Venusaur
Sludge Bomb:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Petal Dance:
- Move Upgrade
Solar Beam:
- Cooldown reduced.
Unite Move: Verdant Anger
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Absol
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Night Slash:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Sucker Punch:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Wigglytuff
The following stats have been increased:
- Defense, Sp. Def, HP
Double Slap
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Sing
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Dazzling Gleam
- Bug Fixes
Eldegoss
Cotton Guard
- Cooldown lengthened.
- HP restoration decreased.
Cotton Spore
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.
Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash
- HP restoration decreased.
Cinderace
The following stats have been decreased:
- Attack
Blaze Kick
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Feint
- Move Downgrade
Pyro Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Gengar
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Shadow Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Hex
- Move Downgrade
Dream Eater
- Move Upgrade
Zeraora
Spark
- Bug Fixes
Wild Charge
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Cooldown reduced.
Unite Move: Plasma Gale
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Cramorant
Whirlpool
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Dive
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Machamp
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Cross Chop
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Close Combat
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Lucario
Power-Up Punch
- Bug Fixes
Bone Rush
- Bug Fixes
Greninja
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales
Snow Warning
- Bug Fixes
This first major patch for Pokémon UNITE brings with it balancing of the various Pokemon found in the game, with some getting buffs in some areas and debuffs in others. This is especially common with MOBAs and is something we’ll see pretty regularly moving forward with the game. This patch also includes the special Spectate feature test that will take place starting on August 4 when the patch releases. A server update will be performed on the game around 12 am PT on August 4, so make sure to restart your app on the Nintendo Switch after that and get the update to keep playing.
Pokémon UNITE is available only for Nintendo Switch, but it is set to arrive for mobile devices in September. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Pokémon UNITE website.