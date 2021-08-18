Pokémon Unite: Blissey Support/Tank Build

Blissey is the newest Pokémon to enter the fray in Unite, but with much less of an offensive approach. Eldegoss mains may have an alternative Pokémon who will fill in multiple roles. She excels in endurance and support, while having mediocre stats in offense, mobility, and scoring.

Best build for using Blissey as a support tank

Blissey will definitely be taking a lot more heat than an Eldegoss since she is a melee type. She also shouldn’t be the one to dish out a lot of damage, so she’ll be at the front lines maintaining the DPS of others and in this build, increasing it.

After some testing, she is relatively on par and in some cases not up to Eldegoss’ power. Blissey can pull out some tricks from her sleeve that can help turn the tide in battle. Because of her above-average endurance stat, she can take a bit more of a beating while her allies wither down the competition. She can decently sustain herself if in a dicey situation with the following setup.

Best Moves

Pound

Despite what I said about not using Blissey as a damage dealer, her Pound move is surprisingly strong. It can actually do some serious work against the early game Aipoms, allowing her to go from Chansey to Blissey a lot quicker.

Soft-Boiled

This move has you heal a nearby friendly Pokémon with an egg. It also heals you in return for a decent amount of health too. It can hold up to three charges with reserves at first.

Helping Hand

This move buffs Blissey’s and all nearby allies’ movement and base attack speed. It also boosts the attacks of affected allies. Helping Hand is ideal for chasing down stragglers and turning the tide in close battles. It could even be useful for locking down a Rotom or Drednaw.

Held Items

Buddy Barrier (must)

Blissey is already the support type, and with her Unite Move turning her essentially into a meatshield, the extra healing can help keep her targeted ally alive. This just adds additional healing specifically for the weakest nearby ally.

Focus Band (must)

In order to stay longer out in the battlefield, this held item increases Blissey’s overall survivability. In some cases, this can be the difference between escaping and getting sniped by an enemy hiding in the tall grass.

Exp. Share

Blissey isn’t supposed to be the one doing the damage or taking the early game wild Pokémon takedowns. With this item, she’ll passively gain enough exp to be around the same level as her allies. This does promote a passive playstyle, though. She shouldn’t be the one getting the final hits so she can maximize the exp gains from the item.

Muscle Band

If you’re running Helping Hand, this item will increase the overall effectiveness of your basic attack. Blissey can actually inflict significant damage by using that ability. Pair that move setup with a Muscle Band and you’re just pumping out more DPS with this hybrid support-tank.

Battle Item

Eject Button

Despite its recent nerf, the Eject Button is ideal in situations where your team has fallen. Even tanks need to retreat sometimes when the front lines have fallen. Just because you can heal yourself and have good survivability doesn’t mean you’re invincible, especially when the opposing team gangs up on you. Plus, you’d want to avoid the painfully long respawn timers as much as possible.

Pokémon Unite is out now for the Nintendo Switch with an upcoming release for mobile phones in September 2021.