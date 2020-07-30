Pokemon You Can Transfer from Pokemon Go to Sword and Shield

It can be confusing to remember exactly which Pokemon can be sent from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Sword and Shield, especially with the Isle of Armor DLC being added and the Crown Tundra DLC set to release this fall. Below is a comprehensive list of Pokemon you can transfer from the mobile game Pokemon Go to Pokemon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch.
to Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee, then moved to Pokemon Sword and Shield via Pokemon Home.
In order to actually transfer your Pokemon to Sword and Shield you are going to need to take a detour through the Pokemon Let’s Go series, click here to find out how; that means only Generation 1 Pokemon from Kanto or some of their Alolan forms make the cut. Once you get your Pokemon onto a Let’s Go title, you can move them to Pokemon Home using your Nintendo Switch. Finally, the Pokemon that can be sent from Pokemon Home to Pokemon Sword and Shield must exist on the Galar Pokedex. So here is everything that meets those conditions that you can catch in Pokemon Go:
Kanto Pokemon on the Galar Pokedex:
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vilplume
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Onix
- Meowth (Kantonian)
- Persian (Kantonian)
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Farfetch’d
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Snorlax
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Lapras
- Mr. Mime
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
Kanto Pokemon added with the Isle of Armor:
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Chansey
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Lickitung
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Tangela
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Tauros
- Scyther
- Pinsir
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Exeggute
- Exeggutor
- Ditto
- Porygon
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Persian
- Alolan Shandshrew
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Marowak
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Digglet
- Alolan Dugtrio
- Mew
- Mewtwo
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Note: Not every Alolan is included (such as Alolan Grimer, Alolan Muk, Alolan Rattata, and Alolan Raticate)
When Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC is released there is a good chance that some of the missing Pokemon from Kanto will be added in, such as Zubat and Nidoran. Eventually, Pokemon Home might be made compatible with Pokemon Go, allowing you to store everything from Pokemon Go onto an different app on your phone; if that is ever the case you will still need to double check that any Pokemon you want to send to Pokemon Sword and Shield exist on the Galar Pokedex. Until then, unless Pokemon Let’s Go Joto comes out, your Pokemon from generations 2 and onward are stuck in Pokemon Go.