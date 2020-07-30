Pokemon You Can Transfer from Pokemon Go to Sword and Shield

It can be confusing to remember exactly which Pokemon can be sent from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Sword and Shield, especially with the Isle of Armor DLC being added and the Crown Tundra DLC set to release this fall. Below is a comprehensive list of Pokemon you can transfer from the mobile game Pokemon Go to Pokemon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch.

to Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee, then moved to Pokemon Sword and Shield via Pokemon Home.

In order to actually transfer your Pokemon to Sword and Shield you are going to need to take a detour through the Pokemon Let’s Go series, click here to find out how; that means only Generation 1 Pokemon from Kanto or some of their Alolan forms make the cut. Once you get your Pokemon onto a Let’s Go title, you can move them to Pokemon Home using your Nintendo Switch. Finally, the Pokemon that can be sent from Pokemon Home to Pokemon Sword and Shield must exist on the Galar Pokedex. So here is everything that meets those conditions that you can catch in Pokemon Go:

Kanto Pokemon on the Galar Pokedex:

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Oddish

Gloom

Vilplume

Vulpix

Ninetales

Growlithe

Arcanine

Krabby

Kingler

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Magikarp

Gyarados

Goldeen

Seaking

Shellder

Cloyster

Diglett

Dugtrio

Onix

Meowth (Kantonian)

Persian (Kantonian)

Pikachu

Raichu

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Koffing

Weezing

Farfetch’d

Clefairy

Clefable

Snorlax

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Lapras

Mr. Mime

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Kanto Pokemon added with the Isle of Armor:

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Chansey

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Lickitung

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Tangela

Staryu

Starmie

Magnemite

Magneton

Tauros

Scyther

Pinsir

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Psyduck

Golduck

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Cubone

Marowak

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Exeggute

Exeggutor

Ditto

Porygon

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Alolan Shandshrew

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Marowak

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Digglet

Alolan Dugtrio

Mew

Mewtwo

Meltan

Melmetal

Note: Not every Alolan is included (such as Alolan Grimer, Alolan Muk, Alolan Rattata, and Alolan Raticate)

When Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC is released there is a good chance that some of the missing Pokemon from Kanto will be added in, such as Zubat and Nidoran. Eventually, Pokemon Home might be made compatible with Pokemon Go, allowing you to store everything from Pokemon Go onto an different app on your phone; if that is ever the case you will still need to double check that any Pokemon you want to send to Pokemon Sword and Shield exist on the Galar Pokedex. Until then, unless Pokemon Let’s Go Joto comes out, your Pokemon from generations 2 and onward are stuck in Pokemon Go.