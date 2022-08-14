Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 Mobile Release Date: When Does the Game Come to iOS and Android?

Are you still wondering when will Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 be released on mobile devices? If you are, then you came to the right place. Poppy Playtime is one of the recent hits in the Horror/puzzle gaming genres, and since its release in 2021, the game has received the attention of many gamers worldwide.

Poppy Playtime was made by a developer studio called MOB Games from the United States. The studio does not have any other titles under its name, but that did not matter because Poppy Playtime has become one of the most talked about games in recent months. The horror title puts you in an abandoned toy factory while solving puzzles, trying to survive all the vengeful toys that are looking to get you.

The game has received a lot of praise from sites like Metacritic, and most users are happy with the content they have received in both chapters. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 was released on PC in October 2021, and later the developers launched a mobile version, so many fans of the game are wondering when Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 will come to Android and iOS.

When Does the Game Come to iOS and Android?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 was released on PC on May 5th, and since then, many mobile gamers have been asking when will they get the mobile release they all want. Luckily for them, recently, the Poppy Playtime Twitter account shared the mobile release date with all their fans, and so far, the feedback has been amazing. According to Poppy Playtime’s Twitter account, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 will release on August 15th at noon (CST time) on both iOS and Android devices.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: out on IOS & Android monday at noon cst! pic.twitter.com/9eVxQXVg0X — MOB Games (@mobgamesstudios) August 12, 2022

These are great news for fans of the mobile port, and according to the reviews on the Google Play Store page of the game, most users are happy with the previous release, gathering more than 20 thousand positive reviews. Now Poppy Playtime’s fans can know when the game will release, so if you are one of the many players excited about the title, make sure you check your app store tomorrow.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 is available now on PC, and it will release on mobile devices on August 15th. For more information about the title, go to the official Poppy Playtime Twitter account.