Update 0.4 has arrived for PowerWash Simulator, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The first big content update since the game got released to early access just got released today for PowerWash Simulator, one of the most satisfying games you can play right now. It’s game where you basically clean dirt from different environments with your power washer in order to get more money so you can buy either other power washers, cleaning liquids or other minor upgrades. The content updates includes new levels, a new game mode, some quality of life changes and bug fixes. In addition to all these changes they also fixed 2 major problems some players were having including a possible save data corruption if the game suddenly crashed and the inability to clean any dirt if you were playing on a low-end PC.

Here’s everything new with PowerWash Simulator update 0.4.

PowerWash Simulator Update 0.4 Patch Notes

Content Added three new jobs to Career Mode (Tree House, Fire Helicopter and Recreational Vehicle) Added Challenge Mode featuring time and water challenges for the PowerWash Van level

Re-designed soap system

Increased soap power Each soap bottle lasts ~30% longer than before Soap needs to be matched to the surface material for best results Prompt to refill soap when empty Warning added when you run out of soap Soap is now purchased exclusively in the shop Soap can only be purchased when in stock New stock is added when new jobs are unlocked Stock remains available in the shop until purchased

Quality of Life Improvements Added a “To-do” list to the HUD when three objects/groups of objects are left in a job Added option to highlight remaining objects in the world which still have dirt on them (access via the Details tab) Added Crouch option in addition to Prone (controls may be customized in the options menu) Disabled ability to purchase equipment for unowned Power Washers Added button label to “toggle washing” in the controls screens Added option to leave the crosshair on to potentially reduce motion sickness for some players Added support for higher frame rates Added explanatory text for the Soap in the inventory Updated controls screen with info on how to rotate equipment 15-degree nozzle set as default when starting a job Improved thresholds to remove very low opacity dirt Improved ambience SFX in some jobs Increased dirt highlight time UI improvements

Bug Fixes

Should no longer be possible to get the crosshair and nozzle rotation out of sync Ulysses The Cat should always run away when approached Rear tyre on the Vintage Car job is easier to clean Added missing collision to Fire Engine scene Dirt highlight should no longer appear during timelapse Nozzle and Extension radial wheels now show on the buttons as listed in the controls Updated career mode preview thumbnails Performance and stability improvements Fixed an issue with the stool which could cause a player to be sent flying out of the washable area with no way to get back in



So, in short, this update not only adds new levels to play, but also adds a really fun challenge mode that might interest the speedrunning community more than the casual players. The quality of life improvements were really needed and the game feels much better to play now. As the developers said, this is only one in a long list of content updates for the game, so expect even more levels, co-op and maybe even more game modes in the future.

PowerWash Simulator is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update visit the official PowerWash Simulator Steam page.