Project Zomboid: How to Use Generators

Project Zomboid is no simple game. Even something simple like hotwiring a car takes a decent bit of game knowledge to get done. So it may come as no surprise that getting power restored to wherever you are calling home will take a little bit of work. The staple to power anything in Project Zomboid is going to be a generator. While they are very useful generators can also vary dangerous if you don’t know how they work. Let’s go over how you can get a generator and how it works.

How to Get and Use Generators.

Sadly you are currently not able to craft a generator. This means you will need to find a generator somewhere in the world to power your base. Once you have found one, you will need to carry it back to your base or use a car to transport it. It should be noted that while carrying the generator you are unable to fight back the zombies and you will move slower. You can drop it while carrying it and be able to pick it up later with no damage to the generator.

Once you get your generator to your base, you will want to place it outside. This is because while running the generator releases toxic fumes that will damage you if it is in an enclosed space. In order to operate a generator, you will need to have either taken the Electrition job or read the “how to use Generators” manual that can be found in the world.

In order to hook the generator up to your base, you will need to open the context menu of the generator and select “Connect Generator”. Once the generator is connected you just need to fuel it up and power it on. A generator can take up to 1 and a quarter gas cans worth of fuel and can only be filled while the generator is turned off. If your generator is not providing power to your custom-built shelter moving it to the roof may fix the issue.

You will also need to pay attention to the durability of your generator. It will lose durability each day and when it gets to 20% durability there is a chance it will explode or catch on fire. You can repair the generator with one electronics scrap. The amount of durablilty restored increases with your electrical skill. If you are having any more trouble with Project Zomboid make sure to check out our other guides.

Project Zomboid is available on PC.