PS5 System Update 20.02-02.26.00 Patch Notes (11/25)

System update 20.02-02.26.00 for the PlayStation 5 has been released, quickly following up on last week’s firmware update. This marks the second update for the PS5 since its launch on November 12th (or November 19th, depending on your region). The latest system software update once again weighs in at under 900 MB.

PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26.00 Patch Notes

This system software update improves system performance.

An issue where installed disc versions of games were sometimes deleted was resolved.

An issue that prevented the PS5 wireless controller from being charged while in rest mode when connected to the PS5’s front side USB Type-A port using the USB cable included with some PS5 consoles was resolved.

The PS5 has suffered a handful of launch issues, as reported by early adopters. The infinite download queue was addressed in the previous update and now you can say goodbye to controllers failing to charge while in rest mode. Sony looks to be rapidly eradicating the most prevalent woes befalling their next gen console.

Fortunately, it seems the initial reports of coil whine have been chalked up to a loose label. If you have experienced a noisy system (and are comfortable with disassembly), be sure to follow Sony’s teardown video for guidance on taking apart the console to verify if the source is the aforementioned label.

If the newest update does not automatically appear upon turning on your PlayStation 5, you can start the download manually by navigating to Settings>System>System Software>System Software Update and Settings>Update System Software.

The PlayStation 5 is available now worldwide, but stock still remains scarce heading into the holidays.