PSA: Can’t Hear Footsteps in Modern Warfare 2? Try Home Theater Mode

The latest Call of Duty titles have been criticized for many features and mechanics, but one recurring issue among competitive and casual players is the in-game audio. Many popular content creators and competitive players have stated their complaints about the game’s audio, but now Modern Warfare 2 players can access a setting that may help those who still get killed from the back without hearing a single footstep.

According to a Reddit post on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit, making a simple change to the game’s audio settings can help players hear footsteps better than ever. According to the Reddit post, players will go to the game’s audio settings and set the Audio Mix setting to Home Theater.

This change has helped many players to hear footsteps better without having to raise the game’s volume throughout every match. Many players have been testing this audio setting, and some players have found success when listening to sneaky players who try to get behind their team and ambush players by surprise.

Warzone’s and Modern Warfare 2019’s audio was complicated for many competitive players. Not being able to hear enemies when they are trying to get past your teammates can lose you a round or even a complete game. This audio setting will not fix this issue entirely, but right now players are taking any measure that promises to help them to improve their experience.

Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28, so the developers are still on time to start fixing issues like this that harm the players’ experience. Unfortunately, Call of Duty players has been experiencing many issues like crashes, flickering screens, and even problems with its new Weapon Tuning feature.

The game’s multiplayer modes are full of competitive players, and the game’s Skill-Based Matchmaking makes it even hard for players who excel at a match or two, so if you are struggling to keep up with sweaty players who are running the best loadouts, go to any of our Modern Warfare 2 guides and get ready to get to the top of the scoreboard.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022