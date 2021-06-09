PSO2 New Genesis: How to Change Blocks

PSO2 New Genesis is finally out and much like its predecessor, you can indeed change blocks from within the Ship you chose to play in. For those that don’t know, the Ship you select after you log into PSO2 New Genesis, acts like a server as we call in other games, and blocks are pretty much layers of that Ship/server. Each Ship has multiple blocks you can join, and the reason you’d want to do so is to find a block which is either less or more crowded, or because you have some business with someone specifically, who is located in that block. Well, those would be the two reasons in the original Phantasy Star Online 2, but in New Genesis, there is one more reason why you’d want to visit another block. Keep reading below to find out why, and how to actually change blocks.

How to change blocks in PSO2 New Genesis

This additional reason for which you may want to find out how to change blocks, would be in order to visit the base PSO2’s environment. The two entries are actually two different games, and in order to change between them, you need to utilize the change block mechanism. You can jump between the two games, as they co-exist in the same environment and client, with no trouble at all, as long as you have access to to this feature.

Let’s get straight to it. In order to be able to change blocks, you first need to progress through the first 20 minutes or so of the game, if you pass though things in a fast manner. After you are tasked with visiting the ARKS main tower and find Crawford, the leader of the whole bunch, you will have access to the teleporters that are found within the same building. It is the huge tower found at the edge of Central City, which you will visit after a little while as you progress through the story.

As you get into the tower, there are two teleporters on your left and right side. Head to any of the two, and by interacting with them you will have the option to choose any block that is available. If you scroll down all the way, there will be the option to actually visit the PSO2 hub area, and exit PSO2 New Genesis.

And that would do it as far as changing blocks go. A small head’s up though, the game is still very fresh and due to the overflooded servers, you may end up getting disconnected if you try and change blocks. It’s not a big deal, as Ships are going to eventually be stabilized.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.

