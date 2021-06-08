PSO2 New Genesis: How to Change Class

PSO2 New Genesis may have a limited pool of available classes at first, but since you can change class anytime you want with just a few steps, it is not necessarily a bad thing. It means that you will have more than plenty of time to try them all out, and since your options will be so specific, it won’t be overwhelming to actually learn one at its fullest. Six available classes are your options at first, with more coming on a later date, so let’s take a look at how you can change class fast and effortlessly.

How to change class in PSO2 New Genesis

In order to change your class in New Genesis, you don’t actually have much to do. That said, it can only be done by visiting one specific place, so it is not possible to change class anywhere you want, or anytime you want. As you may have guessed already, you need to visit the main hub of the game, Aelio Town, where pretty much most of your time will be spent, when not exploring or taking down enemies. Especially in the beginning.

In the main plaza, right where every other major NPC is, you need to head all the way to its end, right before you enter the main building, and look the for Class Counter Admin Croche on your left side. This is the person who you need to speak with, in order to be given the option to change your main and sub classes.

Choose the role you wish to change and then pick the new class that you want to equip. Simply confirm the action and your class, either your main or sub, will be changed. While it is yet unknown, in the future, we may end up getting a class that has certain requirements in order to actually equip it. If that’s the case, similarly to the PSO2 main-line game, that class will be greyed out until you fill those requirements. You won’t be able to equip it, so pick something else until you are able to do so.

