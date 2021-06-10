PSO2 New Genesis: How to Get Dualomite

There are two reasons why you’d want to gather some Dualomite in PSO2 New Genesis. First, and the most obvious of the two, is to keep Limit Breaking your desired weapon. Dualomites are required to further expand a weapon’s lifespan, by increasing their maximum level to new heights. Similarly to Monotites. And the second reason would be to complete Diggah’s second trial, which sends you searching for the specific material alongside some Photon Chunks. Below you will be able to see how you can find Dualomite with no trouble and effort at all.

How to get Dualomite in PSO2 New Genesis

As with any other farmable material, Dualomite can be found in the wild, mostly in rocky areas. The difference between this and Monotite, its close cousin, is that Dualomite is mostly found in places with water as well. Therefore, locations near Balflow Falls and close to South Aelio’s main area are the best to look for this mineral.

As you can see in the picture above, we have highlighted the spots where most Dualomite can spawn. The nodes don’t come up in specific locations, so you will need to run around for a while to find it, within the radius of the marked ground. Dualomite looks like purple-ish jewel attached to jagged rocks, so they are easily spotted like any other farmable item in PSO2 New Genesis.

Early on in your adventure, you can receive some farming side quests from the NPC Diggah. He is mostly training you in regards to how to find and gather items, so his tasks are not mandatory. However, the second one in which you are requested to find Dualomite and Photon Chunks, is a great way to get some of the specified minerals, without effort. This is due to the quest marker that does show exactly where nodes of both items are. This is very helpful not only because you can get them in no time, but also because it can give you an example of the route you need to follow, if you want to keep farming any of the two materials. Of course after you complete the side-mission the trackers stops being available, but what it needed to do, it did well. Take advantage of it and grind for as much Dualomite as you need.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.