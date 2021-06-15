PSO2 New Genesis: How to Get N-Grinders

N-Grinders are a highly-sought type of item in PSO2 New Genesis, due to how important they are when you enhance your weapons. They are needed in multiple weapon-upgrading processes, but you will mostly spend them to keep enhancing new weapons and armor units. Therefore, it goes without saying you will need a lot of this material as it will be relevant most likely for the whole New Genesis’s lifespan. Take a look below if you want to see how you can actually get a lot of N-Grinders during your game session.

How to get N-Grinders in PSO2 New Genesis

For the most part, N-Grinders can be obtained in one way. That is breaking Green containers that are spread all over planet Halpha. There are three different types of containers. Green, Yellow and Red. While Red and Yellow containers are important to their own end, you don’t actually need them for gathering N-Grinders, as they don’t include them in their drop pool.

Green containers on the other hand only have N-Grinders inside, hence why you want to break every single one that you find out there. There isn’t a specific location found yet that these boxes spawn on a frequent basis, so the best you can do is to constantly keep an eye out of them, as you explore the vast biomes of PSO2 New Genesis. There are some spots that do seem to spawn lots of Green containers, almost side by side, so if you happen to bump into any of those make sure to note them on your map and visit the area again in the future, in case it does spawn another wave of them.

Additionally, N-Grinders can be earned as quest and task rewards, from NPCs, Daily missions and more. By checking a quest’s or event’s description, you can take a look at the rewards you will be getting after you complete them. N-Grinders tend to be one, as such providing more of the specific item on a daily basis.

- This article was updated on:June 14th, 2021