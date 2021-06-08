PSO2 New Genesis: How to Get Skill Points

In PSO2 New Genesis, things are a lot different in regards to how you gather and handle Skill Points, compared to previous entries of the franchise. These Skill Points are essential for upgrading your desired class, that being a Hunter, Ranger or whatever you choose so. Each class has a respective Skill Tree in which you can spend these points, making the class stronger in the process. Therefore, Skill Points will be one of the most valuable resources in PSO2 New Genesis. Take a look below to see how you can get them.

How to get Skill Points in PSO2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 presented us with a great amount of unique classes, and while PSO2 New Genesis may start with just a few them, it is without a doubt that they will increase further down the line. For this reason alone, you will need to grind and farm a lot, in order to get as many Skill Points as needed to level up all of them, or at least the ones you will want to use.

Compared to the previous installments in the popular franchise, the way to get Skill Points is vastly different in New Genesis. While we all used to level up each class individually in order to gather points and use them accordingly for that class, the Skill Points pool will now be shared amongst every available class in our disposal. It sounds odd at first, but the way you actually do this explains everything needed.

Skill Points are obtained through completing certain challenges in Cocoons and Towers, and not by leveling up a class. These structures can be found all over the world as you explore, with each Cocoon providing 1 Skill Point and each Tower 2 Skill Points. It’s really hard to miss them as they both have a very distinct, futuristic look and some could say they look very similar, although with a different design, to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Shrines.

Simply approach the respective building and the moment you get in, a certain challenge will appear. Depending on your Clear Time, you get various rewards, together with the valuable Skill Points. You can repeat the challenge for a better score and claim any rewards you’ve missed, but please note that Skill Points can only be acquired once from each Cocoon and Tower.

Let it be noted that there were hints up until now that Skill Points could also be acquired through certain quests and tasks from NPCs, so it’s better to keep an eye out for every mission you can get, as you progress your way through the game.

How to use Skill Points

Here comes the second unique mechanic of PSO2 New Genesis’s Skill Points system. It doesn’t matter how you acquired those points, or with which class, you can actually gather them and use them as you see fit, to any class at all. For example, you may complete a Tower as a Hunter, but that doesn’t mean that these Skill Points can only be spent to the Hunter’s Skill Tree. You can easily change your class to let’s say Ranger, and use them to that. It’s a shared pool which works perfectly if you are a higher level with a certain class, and want to level up a lower one. Gather points easily with the highest one, and then spend them to the one you want accordingly. PSO2 New Genesis really gives the player the freedom of choice, so take advantage of it.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.