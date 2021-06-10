PSO2 New Genesis: How to Increase Battle Power

If you are looking of ways to increase your Battle Power in PSO2 New Genesis, look no further. Battle Power is a new feature in New Genesis, which pretty much does only one thing. It is a numeric indication of how strong you are, and lets you participate in events and quests that otherwise you wouldn’t be able to do so. As you progress through the story, you will notice that a lot of main quests are locked behind a Battle Power wall. You will need to reach a certain number, just to be able to continue the story, hence why it is so important to raise it on a daily basis. Battle Power is increased in many ways, which we are going to take a look right below.

How to increase your Battle Power in PSO2 New Genesis

If you want the short answer, it’s rather simple. Everything. Everything raises your Battle Power, by a small or big number, doesn’t really mater, therefore everything you do in the game does matter as it counts towards your character’s progression. In fact, the following list is the better way of showing you exactly what ways are there to increase your Battle Power:

Level up your classes

Enhance your weapons

Add Augments to your weapons and Units

Equip higher rarity weapons

Limit Break weapons

Equip high level and rarity Units

Learn multiple Class abilities

These pretty much cover the methods that are currently in the game for raising your Battle Power. There isn’t a specific route you need to follow to actually do it, so just by playing the game and participating in event quests and missions you will level up, find better weapons, and gather the resources needed to upgrade them. Additionally, keep searching for every Cocoon and Tower out there, in order to get as many Skill Points as possible to learn more abilities. Since they factor to the overall Battle Power, they are not to be neglected.

One last thing I’d like to mention, is that in order to participate in Urgent Quests, the ones that make pretty much the whole planet glow red-ish, you also need to have a certain Battle Power level. Making this another vital reason to pursue a higher Battle Power in PSO2 New Genesis.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.

